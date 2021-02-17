What’s Going On

Editor’s Note: Events listed in the calendar must be submitted in writing; you can email the information to neill.caldwell@thestokesnews. The deadline is 3 p.m. Monday. The calendar is reserved for non-profit organizations, school and community events. Ongoing calendar items published as space allows. If you have a legal requirement to publish an announcement, you must purchase advertising space.

Friday

Pilot Mountain Vineyards and Winery will hold a “Craft and Sip” class on making grapvine wreaths from 4-6 p.m. Pre-registration is required; call or text 828-400-9533. The cost is $20, which includes materials and a glass of wine. For details, visit http://PilotMtnVineyards.com/.

Saturday

Rescheduled from last Saturday, the King Parks and Recreation Department will offer horse and carriage rides at Recreation Acres from 6-9 p.m. Rides are $10 per person; free for kids 10 and under. They will be scheduled in 10 minute intervals. Visit https://kingnc.recdesk.com/Community/Program to reserve your timeslot. Hot cocoa will also be for sale. This special event is being co-sponsored by Pilot Floor Covering.

The Sandy Ridge Community Center will hold a Bingo fundraiser starting at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6. Proceeds go to the upkeep of the building.

Feb. 20

Stokes County Cooperative Extension will offer a Blueberry Pruning Workshop from 2–4 p.m at Mabe’s Berry Farm 1695 Greenfield Road in Walnut Cove. Registration is required; the cost is $10. For more information, visit https://go.ncsu.edu/smallfruitpruningworkshops or contact Stokes County Cooperative Extension at (336)593-8179 or bkhartman@ncat.edu.

Feb. 22

Trinity United Methodist Church of King will hold a Blood Drive Monday from 2-7 p.m. The church is located at 725 West Dalton Street. Make your appointment to donate at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Feb. 23

Cardinal Innovations Healthcare is sponsoring a virtual workshop, “Minutes to Months: Overcoming Challenges of a Pandemic as a Teen,” at cardinalinnovations.webex.com starting at 6 p.m. “Our teenagers, who often thrive on social interaction, may have trouble staying healthy and connected in the isolation of quarantine. So, we’re inviting teens and their families to join us for a virtual event examining the impact COVID-19 has had on our youth. Guest speakers Michael Hayes and Sarah Schaller will discuss tips for keeping yourself healthy at home, how to identify signs of depression and anxiety, and what to do if you or a loved one needs support.” To register for this virtual event, email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org, or call 336-705-8684. You can also visit the website above.

Feb. 25

Capella Church of Christ, located at 1187 Flat Shoals Road, will hold a Blood Drive from 1:30-6 p.m. Make an appointment to donate at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Feb. 27

The Rock Church of King will hold a Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The church is located at 416 West King Street. Make your appointment to donate at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Stokes County Cooperative Extension will offer a Blackberry Pruning Workshop from 2–4 p.m at Plum Granny Farm, 1041 Flat Shoals Road in King.. Registration is required; the cost is $10. For more information, visit https://go.ncsu.edu/smallfruitpruningworkshops, or call Cooperative Extension at 336-593-8179, or email bkhartman@ncat.edu.

March 4

Midsummer Brewing in Westfield will host a “Intro to Craft Beer” class, with a 6:30 p.m. start. This course is for those new to the world of “craft” beer and those looking to learn more about the brewing process. “Let us show you our 3 Barrel brewing facility, teach you about the process of brewing beer, taste and smell the grains, hops, and ingredients that go into brewing. Learn about beer styles, flavors, and basics of beer pairings.” This course will include a tasting of 9 different styles of beers, with light snacks provided. The cost is $20 per person; must be 21 or older. The class will be limited to 10 persons, with social distancing and masks required. For more information, call 336-351-5007 or email Sarah@midsummerbrewing.com.

March 6

The Stokes County Fire Departments’ Facility Training Day will be held starting at 8 a.m. at the Forsyth Tech facility in King, located at 3111 Big Oaks Drive. Pre-registration is required and can be done by clicking on the Google docs link: https://forms.gle/46s5grhhiXc6BBSWA. For questions, contact the Stokes County Fire Marshal’s office at 336-593-2484 or email ajessup@co.stokes.nc.us. This training event is being sponsored by the Stokes County Fire and Rescue Association and Forsyth Tech.

Stokes County Cooperative Extension will offer a Apple Pruning Workshop from 2–4 p.m at Snow Creek Orchard, 3365 N.C. Highway 704 East in Lawsonville. Registration is required; the cost is $10. For more information, visit https://go.ncsu.edu/smallfruitpruningworkshops, or call Cooperative Extension at 336-593-8179, or email bkhartman@ncat.edu.

March 11

The Stokes Family YMCA on Moore Road in King will hold a Blood Drive from 1:30-6 p.m. Make your appointment to donate at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

March 12

South Stokes High School will announce its Homecoming and Sweetheart Court at 7 p.m. on the school’s YouTube channel.

March 13

The Nuhiway bluegrass band will be in concert at the Sandy Ridge Community Center beginning at 6 p.m.

March 19

Pilot Mountain Vineyards and Winery and artist Wendy Lee will offer a “Craft & Sip” event from 4-6 p.m. Lee will have four greeting card designs to copy. Pre-registration is required; text or call 828-400-9533.

April 5-11

Friends of Sauratown Mountains will hold a “COVID-style” High 5 @ Hanging Rock Run/Hike Challenge this year. Due to pandemic restrictions, the challenge will be held over 7 days and participants will complete the challenge on their own. You are welcome to do the 5 or 10 mile option. Registration is $35. For details and to register, visit https://high5athangingrock.com/.

Ongoing

• The NAACP of Stokes County, Unit 5455, meets every third Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior Citizens center in Walnut Cove. The vision of the NAACP is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race. For more information, contact local president, Pastor Greg Hairston, at g.hairston@gmail.com.

• The Stokes County Health Department. 1009 N. Main Street in Danbury, sponsors its Community Giving Room, open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find gently used clothing (infant, children and adult), shoes, books, toys and more. Clients must be Stokes County residents. Call Wendy at 336-593-2400 for more information.

• The Health Department is also a participating agency in the Diaper Bank of North Carolina. Any infant can receive one pack of diapers or pull-ups per month. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Health Department building in Danbury.

• Every Monday, AA meets from 7-8 p.m. at St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 412 Brook Street in Walnut Cove.

• Tuesdays 10:30 a.m., King Public Library, preschool story time.

• Every Tuesday, AlAnon meets from 7-8 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church Community House on Summit Street in Walnut Cove.

• Every Saturday, Special Needs Friends for any teen or adult with a disability of any kind will meet Saturdays at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Madison. For more information, contact Teresa Julian at julianteresaa@gmail.com or text 336-257-0580.

• Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care’s SOLSTUS (Surviving Overdose Loss Sanely Through Unity and Support) group is open to anyone grieving the loss of a loved one from a drug or alcohol overdose. For information, contact Selene Teague at 336-789-2922.

• Fourth Thursday of each month, Veterans’ Coffee, at the Town & Country Restaurant in King, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. To learn more about Trellis Supportive Care’s veterans’ outreach programs, contact Don Timmons at 336-331-1309 or dtimmons@trellissupport.org.

• Second and Fourth Tuesday of each month, health education with Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency, which provides a range of education on heart disease, diabetes, sickle cell disease, and sexually-transmitted diseases, at the Stokes Wellness Center, 3172 NC Highway 8 South, Unit B, Walnut Cove, from 10:45-11:45 a.m. Confidentiality is ensured.

•Due to The last Wednesday of each month, caregiver workshop and lunch, from noon to 1 p.m. at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care, 411 Windmill Street, Walnut Cove. RSVP to Angie Bailey at 336-414-1122.

• Tuesday Bible Study, the second Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m. at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living. Bible Study is led by Jim Cohn, pastor of First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove.

• Thursday mornings, PAL (Parents of Addicted Loved Ones) Support Group, 9-10:30 am at the Stokes Wellness Center. Parents with a child addicted to drugs and/or alcohol can find hope in this program. For more information, contact Diana Altrath at 336-345-6728 or Amanda Smith at 336-705-8684.

• Second Thursday of the month, guitar lessons at the Stokes Wellness Center, 6:30-7:30 p.m. The lessons are free and all ages are welcome, but due to limited class size, registration is required. The center is located at 3172 NC Highway 8 South, Unit B, in Walnut Cove.

• Second and Fourth Tuesday of the month, Zumba is offered from 1-2 p.m. at the Stokes Wellness Center in Walnut Cove. The class is free.

• Second and Fourth Tuesday of the month, Very Important Parent parenting class offered from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Stokes Wellness Center in Walnut Cove.

• River’s Edge Gospel Church will have Old-Time Gospel Singing the first Saturday of each month at 6 p.m. A love offering taken for expenses. For more information, call Mary Noah at 336-816-0807.

• The Stokes Family YMCA offers an Adult Grief Support group on the second Wednesdays of the month starting at 6 p.m. at the Y.