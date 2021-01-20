Loaves and Dishes: A recipe that’s good for the grill

It’s that time of year again. You know, the time when you start to dream about summer, hot days, long sunlit evenings and a cool drink while swinging on the porch. You know, those long lazy summer days that pass way too quickly?

For now, we will have to be content, snuggled in our warm blankets, cuddled on the couch watching dubbed over foreign movies because we already watched everything else on Netflix. Personally, that’s what I’m doing and I promise, I’m going to start working on my summer bod as soon as I finish this chicken on a stick. I promise.

Speaking of my new favorite recipe, let me tell you about our recent trip to the Super G in Greensboro this past week. Have you been? If you are a fan of Asian food and would like to try something super authentic, then I recommend a field trip to Greensboro to experience the Super G. You’ll see everything you imagined in a foreign grocers and more!

My daughter and I visited for our podcast (Dorks with Sporks, which you can find anyplace you download podcasts or on our website at dorkswithsporks.com… My shameless plug.) and were delighted and astounded. I can fully recommend the frozen dumplings, try any flavor or brand (because frankly, I can’t read the labels and am not sure what I bought), the peanut satay sauce, purple sweet potatoes, lettuces and Korean BBQ sauce. What an experience!

One recipe that hasn’t made it to the Loaves and Dishes website yet, but that I will share with you here is the Chicken Satay. Oh my! It is So good! We like it cooked on the smoker, but it works just as well on the grill. I’m going to bet it would work on a very hot cast iron grill pan too.

It’s perfect over rice or asian noodles. Serve with a side salad or yummy roasted veggies and you’ve got a whole meal!

Oh! You want to know what it tastes like and if it is spicy? The answer is it is tongue wagging delicious with a sweet and tangy flavor (I’m going to say it is closest to something like a honey mustard, but it is definitely NOT a honey mustard). When you let it develop a little char on the grill, child, that is just about the best thing I ever put in my mouth. It definitely isn’t hot at all. (add a dash of cayenne if you would like for it to be hot though).

The peanut satay sauce in the bottle from the Super G was a very close second to this homemade sauce, and for the ease it’s perfect. Cost, though, is much more considering that once you have the necessary spices, you could make this again and again for little to nothing.

It’s important to use the chicken thighs, they are the most forgiving and difficult to over cook. Any cut of chicken will work, but you know how breast meat easily becomes too dried out and then it just grows in your mouth as you chew. I hate that.

You’ll need some skewers. Walmart has metal ones which are pretty nice. You’ll find them in the camping section. If you aren’t ready for a lifetime commitment to skewers, you can just purchase a bag of the long bamboo ones at the grocery. I’ve seen them at Food Lion in Walnut Cove, so I’m sure they are literally everywhere.

That said, this sauce will work for chicken wings too and then you don’t need a skewer at all! Bonus!

Good luck with your summer bodies ya’ll, I feel bad for all of the Taco Tuesdays you are going to miss. If, like me, you are made for comfort rather than speed, Lands End has a great selection of bathing suits that suck it all in and cover it all, just saying.

Chicken Satay

¼ cup coconut milk

2 Tbs. soy sauce

3 Tbs. creamy peanut butter

1 tsp. sesame oil

2½ tsp. yellow curry powder

1½ tsp. ground turmeric

3 cloves garlic, minced (or once heaping tsp of minced garlic)

1 Tbs. freshly grated ginger (don’t use ground dried ginger)

2 Tbs. brown sugar

1 Tbs. fish sauce

2 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch chunks

1 Tbs. vegetable oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

In a medium bowl, combine coconut milk, soy sauce, peanut butter, sesame oil, curry powder, turmeric, garlic, ginger, brown sugar and fish sauce.

In a gallon size Ziploc bag or large bowl, combine chicken and three-quarters of the coconut milk mixture; marinate for at least two hours to overnight, turning the bag occasionally. Set the remainder of the milk mixture aside and refrigerate to brush on the meat while it’s on the grill. Drain the chicken from the marinade, discarding the marinade that the chicken has been soaking in.

Preheat the grill to medium high heat. If you are using bamboo skewers, soak them in water for 10 minutes before adding the chicken. This will help keep them from burning on the grill. Thread chicken onto skewers. Brush with oil; Give each skewer a generous sprinkle of salt and pepper on each side. Add skewers to grill, and cook, turning occasionally, painting with the marinade until the chicken is completely cooked through, reaching an internal temperature of 165 degrees, about 12-15 minutes. Taste and check for salt and pepper level. Add more as needed.

Notes:

Use the chicken thighs for more flavor and to keep from over cooking. Your curry powder may not say “yellow curry,” but if you bought it locally, it’s most likely the yellow kind.

Allow the grill to get pretty hot first and then lay the skewers directly on the grate. Leave them there for several minutes and avoid the temptation to start flipping. You’ll only want to flip them once or twice.

Use tongs or oven mitts to turn the chicken on the grill. Don’t burn yourself; those skewers get hot too!

Wendi Spraker is CEO, Food Writer, Recipe Developer and Dish Washer at www.loavesanddishes.net/ and one of the Dorks with Sporks duo, a mother-daughter “adventure in take-out” podcast. Find them at https://dorkswithsporks.com/.