Nancy Reynolds News: Chicken stew sale canceled

The Double Creek Fire Department has cancelled its annual chicken stew scheduled this Saturday due to COVID. They will still be having the drawing for the gun.

The Rock House Ruritan Club will have a vendor day sale on Nov. 21 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is a great way to shop for unique and different Christmas gifts, including some homemade. New vendors will be participating. If you would like to rent a table for $15 or 2 tables for $25, call Mary Romine at 336-407-4679.

The Rock House Ruritan Club hold a turkey shoot every Saturday night at 6 p.m., weather permitting. Doors open at 5 p.m., and food is available.

West Ridge Insurance Co., owned by Sandra Matthews, has moved to 106-C South Depot (next door to their former location) beside Edward Jones.

Jo Ann Sams had the misfortune of falling and breaking her hip. Faye Yates fell and broke her wrist. Ricky Tise is in the hospital with a blockage. Jimmy Caparoli is now at home after being in the hospital.

We extend sympathy to the Estelle Gordon family. She was the sister to Glenn and Loyd Sams.

Happy belated anniversary wishes to Amy and Bobby Cook. who celebrated their 25th anniversary on Oct..27.

Happy birthday to: Grace Edwards, Spencer Nelson, Greg Collins, Kay Simmons, Betty Collins, and Nathan Holt.

Please pray for: Dennis Bennett, Ronnie Bennett, Danny Sisk, Betty Collins, Mike Cox, Marian Nunn, Mark Manring, Jacqueline Sams, Lonnie Beck, Anna Keaton, Mary Sue Chapman, Deborah McClerin, Jack Hall, Hallie Hall, Joyce Love, Lynn Jessup, Kent Anderson, Frances Farmer, RJ Bennett, Shirley Martin, John R. Lynch, Mary Holt, Audrey Tilley, Jimmy Inman, Anne Gordon, Kathy Bottoms, Don Collins, Ruby Marshall, Alfred McCreary, Ersie McIntyre, Ronnie Lynch, Claude Williamson, Betty Humphries, Elizabeth Essick, Linda Jones, Vickie Gordon, Debbie Manring, Allen Puckett, Danny Puckett, Hickmon Simmons and our troops.