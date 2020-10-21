The Old Paths: Baseball reborn

To say I love baseball is an understatement. When that most excellent sport came back in late July, I was happier than a cat at a fish fry. And in August, when my hubster agreed we should keep our trial subscription to MLB.TV, I was grinning bigger than a butcher’s dog.

(Okay, so perhaps my cat and dog comparisons imply I’ve been watching too much of “The Beverly Hillbillies.” Guilty as charged. But seriously, who can ever get enough of Uncle Jed, Granny, Jethro and Elly Mae?)

Nonetheless, America’s pastime was back, and despite the lack of real people in the stands, I believe baseball’s rebirth was a shot in the arm to sports fans across the nation. I even got used to the cardboard cutouts of fans. Oftentimes, the canned crowd noise fooled me into forgetting no fans were present!

One trivial thing I realized this season is that I judge game-time temperatures by how fans are dressed. I found myself looking to see if they were in shorts or coats, but those doggone cardboard cutouts never even put on a jacket when temperatures dropped. (And don’t alert the fashion police, but that perky Mary Hart sat behind home plate at Dodger Stadium in the same outfit night after night!)

Despite the sadness of no regular season fan presence, I found it interesting that these grown men had to revert to their childhood baseball experiences—back to the days when they were content to play in vacant lots or a neighbor’s cow pasture. There were no cheering crowds in the sandlot or back yard. Childhood baseball was often played solely for the love of the game — not for the adulation of adoring fans.

I liked that reversion. It brought back an innocence which has been lost in the glitzy-glam of star-studded lineups full of multimillionaires who may have forgotten they started out as little boys playing a fun game without being paid.

Even I underwent a reversion of sorts this abbreviated 2020 season. Somehow knowing there will be 162 games each regular season lulls me into not watching much baseball until postseason play. But realizing we only had 60 games this past summer prompted me to view as many as possible.

This renewed interest took me back to the old paths of my childhood when I was glued to the TV while baseball was on — generally only on Saturday afternoons and Monday nights in those pre-cable, three-channel days. My middle-aged self felt about 12 years old again in 2020 as I cheered on the boys of summer — albeit a shorter summer.

When my New York Yankees or Atlanta Braves finished playing each night, I’d head on over to the West Coast (via MLB.TV) to see what those Trolley Dodgers, Angels, Padres, A’s, Giants or Mariners were doing. Late into the night (and wee hours of the morning), I pondered pitches with Clayton Kershaw, marveled over how much Mike Yastrzemski favored his grandpa Carl, admired the magnificence of Mike Trout and couldn’t take my eyes off the fascinating Fernando Tatis Jr.

Those late nights were bad for my early-morning wake-ups, but they were somehow good for my soul. In this pandemic-driven world where sadly so much has changed, bringing back baseball brought back some normality to life.

At first, we didn’t know if it would happen. We had already missed out on March Madness, suffered the loss of school spring sports, resorted to reruns of sporting events where foreknowing the ending provided no suspense. Even the 2020 Olympics were postponed. And April, May and June were bereft of baseball for the first time since MLB was officially formed.

But then baseball blossomed once more — bursting onto the scene in mid-summer after a 22-day repeat of spring training. Even COVID-19 outbreaks among several teams could not silence the crack of the bat or the pop of the ball in the catcher’s glove. Those teams healthy enough to continue play kept hitting, fielding, pitching, sliding, scoring.

And I kept willing Aaron Judge to knock the ball out of Yankee Stadium and laughing at Ronald Acuna Jr.’s cheerleading antics and being grateful that Mookie Betts had traded his red socks for Dodger blue.

It was even rather satisfying to root against the Houston Astros in every single game they played. I refuse to pull for this team that cheated their way to a World Series title in 2017 by stealing signs via the illegal use of technology.

And to think how hard I cheered for them that year, thinking it must be divine destiny for them to win the World Series in the same year they had suffered so at the hands of Hurricane Harvey. Now I love the city and people of Houston, having spent some delightful days there in 2018, but the sign-stealing scandal of the Astros tarnished baseball in ways that can never be polished over.

Mamas, don’t let your babies grow up to be sign-stealers — or rather, players for any team that cheats at the expense of more deserving teams, such as the Dodgers in the 2017 October Classic. May the Astros ever wear an asterisk beside their names when hailed as 2017 World Series champions!

And allow me to cry foul over another serious baseball injustice. While the Houston players (not including Astros management) received absolutely no punishment for two or more seasons of running an elaborate cheating scam to win games, Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly received an eight-game suspension (later reduced to five on appeal) for possibly throwing at a Houston player’s head.

Please note the use of the word “possibly”; Kelly’s pitch did not even hit the player, and intent cannot be proven. True, he pulled a pouty face for the benefit of the Astros players in the dugout which resulted in a bench-clearing brawl despite COVID-19 concerns. However, a multi-game suspension for simply immature behavior is cruel and unusual punishment when dozens of players got off scot-free for a much more serious infraction.

Despite this unfairness, MLB’s 2020 season brought much joy to those of us who love the grand old game. Perhaps some retribution came when the Astros got so close to the World Series they could smell the hot dogs and popcorn just before their Game Seven elimination. And despite my heartbreak over the Braves being eliminated, perhaps justice was served when the Dodgers advanced to the World Series to get a fairer chance at a ring.

The Fall Classic is upon us. May the best team win in a fair and square manner! And let us hope the days of cardboard cutout fans are behind us. May they rest in pieces!

