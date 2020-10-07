The Old Paths: What comes next?

As I stood barefoot by my creek today, the early October sun hit my up-turned face with a fervor reminiscent of August. However, the light breeze on my bare legs brought me back to reality — summer is over. I won’t even roll my eyes at your pumpkin spice posts on Facebook any more; they are timely now.

The leaves on my creekside trees are yet green, but with sprinklings of yellow and tinges of red. Across my beautiful meadow, the tall, waving grasses are still lovely, though now brown and rust-colored … far removed from the delicate green of spring and the ripeness of summer. All too soon, they will be encased in white frost or perhaps even weighted down with snow.

Everything changes.

Yet on the cyclical seasonal wheel, everything comes back around. Barring the end of the world, spring-green will come again. Summer’s ripeness will overtake us before we know it. Even as we shake our heads at how “time flies,” we take comfort in the knowledge that the world will keep turning on its axis, bringing back the seasons in their due time.

However, sometimes things happen that change life irrevocably. We’ve pondered that during this pandemic—fairly sure that life as we knew it is over. The optimist in me believes we can take the lessons we have learned and make a better world. The realist in me knows this will take humility.

Sometimes when tragedy strikes, human nature rises up with defiance rather than humility. We did that on the old paths after 9/11. As I wrote in a 2017 column called “Harbingers or coincidence?” three different U.S. leaders publicly quoted a Bible verse — Isaiah 9:10 — to say that America would rebuild stronger than ever after the terrorist attack, just as ancient Israel had vowed to do after being attacked by terrorists.

But had our leaders read the preceding Bible verse, they would have seen that ancient Israel’s vow to rebuild was made “in pride and arrogance of heart.” This Bible verse being quoted to bring hope to our suffering county was actually a dark verse about coming judgment due to arrogance and a defiant spirit. Rather than humbling themselves before God to ask for His guidance and help in rebuilding, Israel was adamant about doing it themselves in pride.

I do not want my country to fall into that same trap with the pandemic. Now is the time to humble ourselves and ask for divine wisdom on how to rebuild this world in which we live. I believe if we do so, we can avoid fur-ther tragedy.

The week before Sept. 11, 2001, I began to hear “9/11” in my spirit — so resoundingly that I called my friend Heather to ask if perhaps we had stayed in a room 911 the past summer as we had traveled with our Irish-dancing children. She said no.

On Sept. 6, 2001, I suddenly felt I was supposed to read Psalm 83. Having suffered health issues for months, I was excited to go read that Psalm, assuming it would be a comfort in my time of trouble. Imagine my dismay to read a Psalm about foreign terrorists plotting to come against Israel (or perhaps a country that supported Israel) — not exactly what I was expecting.

And still, I had no clue why 9/11 kept echoing in my brain … until the next Tuesday morning when those planes slammed into the Twin Towers. Then I knew I had been forewarned of this horrendous attack. The perpetrators in Psalm 83 even came from the same countries as the 9/11 terrorists.

Even though I hadn’t known ahead of time what 9/11 meant, I felt strongly I was being trained to listen closely to what was revealed to me and then pray about what was possibly coming. I believe prayer can avert danger.

Just before Christmas 2004, I once again felt impending tragedy along with a Bible verse that kept coming to me — one about the foundations of the Earth being unstable and shaken. Days later, the horrific earthquake and tsunami hit Indonesia, literally shifting the Earth on its axis/foundation and changing its rotation slightly.

In mid-April 2015, I dreamed of a huge, deadly avalanche on a towering mountain. Days later, an earthquake shook Nepal, setting off the deadliest avalanche ever recorded on Mount Everest. I must admit I was shaken, having seen that avalanche in my dream.

I could go on and on with such examples, but I am not speaking of these things to trigger a trivial “wow” effect. I have a more urgent purpose.

Shortly after the events of 9/11 in 2001, I was awakened suddenly from a sound sleep, hearing the term “10-18” repeatedly. Other than feeling an intense need to pray, I had no clue what the term meant. However, it re-minded me of the codes we used back in my CB radio days — 10-4, for example.

I called the wife of a fireman to ask what a 10-18 was. She responded that it meant an urgent situation was underway — leave what you’re doing and get there quickly!

Immediately I knew something worse than 9/11 could be in our nation’s future — a 10-18 emergency. Years later when I read Rabbi Jonathan Cahn’s book, “The Harbinger,” I found confirmation of the possibility of a 10-18 on tap for our nation.

Why do I call it a “possibility” rather than a certainty? Because of what I said earlier — that I believe tragedies can often be averted by prayer and humility. Even now, people all over the U.S. are rising up to do the four things mentioned in II Chronicles 7:14 — humble themselves, pray, seek God’s face and turn from sinful ways. Scripturally, these actions will bear good fruit — forgiveness and healing for our nation.

For many years I kept my 10-18 experience fairly quiet, but I feel such an urgency in our country right now that I can no longer be silent. May we shed our defiant spirit and humble ourselves to ask God for wisdom in how to proceed in these troubled times. The future can still be bright and full of hope. Icy winter can yet blossom into spring.

Leslie Bray Brewer can be emailed at theoldpathsatwal-nutcove@yahoo.com. Her blog is at http://timesofrefreshingontheoldpaths.wordpress.com.