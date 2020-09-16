With extra time on my hands, I find myself staring at clouds more. Do you?

It’s Mr. Loaves and Dishes fault. He is a long-time cloud enthusiast and often sees all kinds of things way on up there. He’s mentioned puppies, dragons and race cars in years past. I guess that peaked my interest.

Maybe it’s a factor of the work I do these days? But I often see great plates of food and snacks. Then again, they say you see in the clouds what you most want, so, there is that.

In other news, this week I went to the grocery for yet another round of pandemic snacks. Which, by the way are outrageously priced, as are so many things these days. So, I thought I might share one of my favorite snacks that is actually good for you (at least as far as snack foods go) and you can make it yourself for literal pennies on the dollar.

Not only that, but there’s lots of opportunity for creativity with your dish making it beautiful and tasty all at once. Double the recipe if you are making this for more than one or two people.

Oh who am I kidding? Just go ahead and double it! It keeps for about a week in the fridge and it will never last that long anyway! You’ll be smacking folks to keep them out of it.

In fact, you can send them out in the yard to see what cloud formations are telling them and I bet I know what they will see! Great puffy clouds of hummus! Some clouds dipped up with pita others with carrots and some with chips!

Now for the real secret, a special tip for anyone reading all the way to the end! You can substitute literally any type of bean for the black-eyed peas here: pintos, cannellini, black beans, navy, crowder, etc. See how that works? I just expanded your pandemic snacks by eons, didn’t I?

Spicy Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

15.5 oz. black-eyed peas (1 can, rinsed and drained)

2 tsp. garlic ginger paste (heaping; see ‘notes’ for substitution)

6 Tbs. olive oil (divided; use three in bowl of food processor and the remaining for the finish)

3 Tbs. tahini

2 tsp. lime juice

2 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. hot sauce

¾ tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. lemon zest (1 lemon)

Rinse and drain the can of black-eyed peas. Place the beans, three tablespoons of olive oil and all other ingredients except the lemon zest into the bowl of a food processor and pulse until creamy. If not creamy enough, add a little more olive oil. Pour into a bowl and then drizzle with olive oil and micro plane lemon zest over the top. Garnish as desired, suggestions in the notes section.

Notes: This recipe uses just one can of black-eyed peas and makes about 1½ cups total. If you are making for a party or get together, consider doubling the recipe. Garlic Ginger paste is delicious and you can find the recipe on the Loaves and Dishes website, but if you are in a hurry, substitute the amount called for in this recipe with 1 tsp. minced garlic and 1 inch of ginger grated on a zester (micro plane). Tahini paste is something like a sesame butter. If you can’t find any, you can substitute peanut butter and that makes a reasonable facsimile. Sometimes tahini paste will separate and the solids will settle into the bottom of the jar with the oil floating on top. Simply mix it up before using in this recipe. If you can’t get it to mix, put it in the food processor first, mix it all up and pour it back into it’s container and then proceed with the recipe (that’s what I had to do).

This recipe calls for kosher salt, mix it all in and give it a few minutes for the salt to dissolve before adding more salt. Kosher salt has a large grain and it takes a minute to mix in correctly.

Garnish this recipe with any of these: chopped peanuts, cilantro, parsley, chopped red peppers, paprika, etc.

Once you have plated your hummus, drizzle with the olive oil and micro plane the lemon zest over the top. It’s the lemon zest that really pushes this recipe over the top so please don’t leave it off.

When tasting this recipe, if it doesn’t seem flavorful enough, add a dash more salt.

Wendi Spraker is the CEO, Food Writer, Recipe Developer and Dish Washer at Loaves and Dishes, and one of the Dorks with Sporks, a mother-daughter “Adventure in Take-Out” podcast. Find them at www.dorkswithsporks.com or wherever you listen to podcasts.