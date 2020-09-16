Nancy Reynolds News

The Double Creek Fire Department is sponsoring a car show this Saturday.

A memorial service was held Sunday at Brims Grove Baptist Church for Brad Martin. Please continue to pray for his family.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Scotty Marshall, who passed away last week.

Sympathy is also extended to the family of Libby Lynch, who recently passed away.

Marshall and Jean Gordy have returned home after visiting their daughter and son-in-law Valerie and Anthony Bowman in Loris, S.C.

Happy birthday to Mary Jessup, Gudrun Klang, Bobby Taylor and Jackson Boles.

Please pray for: Betty Collins, Mike Cox, Marian Nunn, Mark Manring, Jacqueline Sams, Lonnie Beck, Anna Keaton, Mary Sue Chapman, Deborah McClerin, Jack Hall, Joyce Love, Lynn Jessup, Kent Anderson, Frances Farmer, RJ Bennett, Hallie Hall, Shirley Martin, John R. Lynch, Mary Holt, Audrey Tilley, Jimmy Inman, Anne Gordon, Kathy Bottoms, Don Collins, Ruby Marshall, Alfred McCreary, Ersie McIntyre, Ronnie Lynch, Claude Williamson, Betty Humphries, Elizabeth Essick, Linda Jones, Vickie Gordon, Debbie Manring, Allen Puckett, Danny Puckett, Hickmon Simmons and our troops.