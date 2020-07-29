Nancy Reynolds News

Happy belated anniversary wishes to Rae and Mike Cox.

Happy birthday to Elsie Hooker, Kayla Lewis, Ruth Robertson, and Cookie Jessup.

A party was held at the Big Creek Lodge Saturday night honoring Jimmy Johnson’s 50th birthday with his family. We had a very enjoyable meal and fellowship.

Sandy DeHart spent her birthday at the Mountain Lake Lodge.

John, Ginger and Chloe Hunter are back home after a three-week trip to Colorado visiting their daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.

Hallie Hall is now at home after a short hospital stay. She has pneumonia. Michelle Nichols is in the hospital being treated for Covid19 virus.

We extend our sincere sympathy to the family of Becky McCreary, who passed away last Thursday. She is survived by her husband, Melvin, and daughters Angel Owens and Temple Blevins.

The Rock House Ruritan Club will hold a huge yard sale Aug. 7-8, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. Baked goods, canned food, clothes, furniture, dishes and other odds and ends will be upstairs and downstairs. Please come out and support our club.

The Rock House Ruritan Club will not be having its annual tractor show this August due to the COVID-19 virus. Also, the Ruritans have cancelled their $5,000 money giveaway normally held in May. The money will be refunded to those who had already purchased a ticket. Hopefully things will be back to “normal” next year.

The Double Creek Fire Department will hold a car wash on Saturday, Aug. 8, starting at 9 a.m.

Please pray for: Mike Cox, Marian Nunn, Mark Manring, Jacqueline Sams, Lonnie Beck, Anna Keaton, Mary Sue Chapman, Deborah McClerin, Jack Hall, Joyce Love, Lynn Jessup, Kent Anderson, Frances Farmer, RJ Bennett, Hallie Hall, Shirley Martin, John R. Lynch, Mary Holt, Audrey Tilley, Brad Martin, Jimmy Inman, Anne Gordon, Kathy Bottoms, Don Collins, Sanders McHone, Ruby Marshall, Alfred McCreary, Ersie McIntyre, Ronnie Lynch, Claude Williamson, Betty Humphries, Elizabeth Essick, Linda Jones, Vickie Gordon, Scottie Marshall, Debbie Manring, Allen Puckett, Danny Puckett, Hickmon Simmons, and our troops.