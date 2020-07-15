Francisco News

So this COVID-19 has changed the way we do things a lot. I have finally learned how to wear my mask without my glasses fogging up. I look for the arrows in the grocery store aisle. I try to keep my distance from others. But you know what hasn’t changed? I find myself still smiling at people. When I make eye contact with someone at the grocery store, I still smile. The thing is they don’t know I’m smiling but I know.

I sincerely hope that this is a habit that will not change. I would like to think when all this is over with, I will be able to see people smile again.

Due to this virus, the organizing committee of the Francisco FarmFest has decided to put this year’s FarmFest on pause. One of the members voiced his concerns last Sunday when the committee met to discuss what we should do this year. He said he would really hate to be responsible if someone got sick because we chose to have our FarmFest as usual. Even though Stokes County hasn’t seen the large number of cases as some of the other counties, our Francisco FarmFest brings in wonderful people from all over the state. We just can’t take that chance. So now we have another year to plan for Francisco FarmFest 2021. We will be back and it will be great!

Even though this year’s FarmFest is not meant to be, the organizing committee decided that maybe we should do some smaller projects throughout the fall and possibly into the winter months. I will have more details in the coming weeks.

Please put Maryln Johnson on your prayer list this week. She’s having some health issues.