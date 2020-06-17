What’s Happening in Area Churches

Editor’s Note: Events listed in the church calendar must be submitted in writing. Information may be e-mailed to neill.caldwell@thestokesnews.com. The deadline is 3 p.m. Monday prior to publication. Items may be submitted two weeks prior to the event. Because of space limitations, some announcements may only appear the week of the event.

Every Wednesday

Backyard Bible meets for worship every Wednesday Night at Germanton Park from 6:30-8:30 p.m. All ages are welcome. There is Bible study for every age, plus games, crafts, and a free meal. For more information, contact Sherri Montgomery at 336-416-9549.

+++

Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 725 W. Dalton Road in King, holds a 10 a.m. Bible study at the church.

Every Thursday

Trinity United Methodist Church in King holds a Journey of Discovery Bible Study at 7 p.m. in the Conference Room at the YMCA in King.

Every Friday

Reformers Unanimous meets every Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 536 S. Main Street in King.