Nancy Reynolds News

Nancy Speaks was a patient at Novant-Forsyth Memorial Hospital last week before she was moved to the Novant Health Rehab. She had a light stroke. Please pray for her full recovery.

Lonnie Beck is now out of the nursing home and is staying with his sister Frances.

Marshall and Jean Gordy visited their daughter Valerie and her husband Anthony in Loris, S.C., recently.

I know a lot of my friends love to go to the beach but please be careful if you do go but you may want to reconsider and wait until things improve. Myrtle Beach is now on curfew from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Happy anniversary to Erin and Scott Needham!

Please pray for these people : Lonnie Beck, Anna Keaton, Mary Sue Chapman, Deborah McClerin, Jack Hall, Joyce Love, Lynn Jessup, Kent Anderson, Frances Farmer, RJ Bennett, Hallie Hall, Shirley Martin, Kristen Simmons, John R. Lynch, Mary Holt, Audrey Tilley, Brad Martin, Jimmy Inman, Anne Gordon, Kathy Bottoms, Don Collins, Sanders McHone, Ruby Marshall, Alfred McCreary, Ersie McIntyre, Ronnie Lynch, Claude Williamson, Betty Humphries, Elizabeth Essick, Linda Jones, Vickie Gordon, Scottie Marshall, Debbie Manring, Allen Puckett, Danny Puckett, Hickmon Simmons and our troops.