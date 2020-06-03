Sandy Ridge News

Duck Donuts will be at The Ridge Restaurant today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Sandy Ridge Ruritans presented scholarships last weekend to North Stokes High School Seniors. Reid Hawkins received a $600 scholarship; Mackenzie Deskins, Morgan Mabe, Kelsey Hawkins and Cheyann Knight received $400 scholarships.

North Stokes Class of 1990 Reunion will be held at The Stanley Farm on June 20, from 5-9 p.m., with the “after party” following. The cost is $15 per person; payments may be made to Karen Bullins at Karen’s Cuts and Curls, 6382 NC Highway 704 East, Sandy Ridge. If planning to attend, contact Karen at 336-871-3872 or Davina Manuel, as they need a definite number of attendees.

Bingo will resume June 20 at the Community Center at 7 p.m. This is a fundraiser and all proceeds are for the maintenance and upkeep of the building. Doors will open at 6 p.m. to browse bingo and door prizes. Hot dogs with homemade chili and slaw will be for sale, with chips, dessert and a drink.

Riverside Baptist Church will have a fish fry (take-out only) on Saturday, June 13, from 2-6 p.m. Come by the church at 1604 Amostown Road to pick up your plate with all the fixings for $8.

Our Sandy Ridge community will hold a blood drive on June 21, at Northeast Stokes Fire Department, from 1:30-6 p.m. To schedule an appointment in advance, call Kaye Isbell at 336-871-8477. (Father’s Day was the only available date.)

The Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome Mark Templeton Band on July 11 at 6 p.m. at the Community Center. This band is awesome; plan to attend and bring your dancing shoes.

The Sandy Ridge Community Center will host an event on Aug. 15, beginning at 3 p.m., with live music by Michael Stahly, Hubert Lawson & The Bluegrass Country Boys and Jarrett Easter, a silent auction, bake sale and a cookout with hot dogs for sale. Food will be ready at 3 and the silent auction will end at 5. There will be several nice silent auction items to bid on.

Thank you to the parents and all those who donated and helped to make the North Stokes 2020 Prom a memorable one. I saw the pictures and videos, and I believe they had a blast. Good luck to all the seniors.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Steve Ellis Sizemore, who passed away May 29, age 63, and to Stephen Lewis Johnson, who passed away May 30, at age 65.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“To those of you who are graduating this afternoon with high honors, awards and distinctions, I say, ‘Well done.’ And as I like to tell the C students: You too, can be president.” – Former President George W. Bush speaking to graduates at Southern Methodist University in 2015.

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

No Bake Strawberry Shortcake

1 box vanilla instant pudding

½ cup strawberry juice

1½ cups nonfat milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

24 sponge ladyfingers

1 cup whipping cream, chilled

1 lb. fresh strawberries, hulled, sliced and patted dry

In a bowl, whisk pudding, milk and vanilla and set aside. With a hand mixer, whip the cream until it holds its shape. Dip ladyfingers in strawberry juice and arrange them in the bottom of dish. Spread half the pudding mixture over the ladyfingers. Place the strawberries in a single layer over the pudding. Repeat with remaining ladyfingers, pudding mixture and strawberries. Top with whipped cream and strawberries. Chill for at least 4 hours before serving.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.