What’s Going On

Thursday

Walnut Ridge Assisted Living will hold another “Laps of Love” event to allow folks to show love to its residents. The parade starts today at 2 p.m., and there will be a similar event on June 18. The lineup is at 1:45 p.m. at Sixth and Mitchell. Call Angie Bailey at 336-414-1122 for more details.

Friday

The King Senior Center will partner with Priddy Manor and Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care to host a “drive-thru” event in the Center’s parking lot at Recreation Acres. Participants can drive up to receive a special bag of activities, a snack, and a warm hello. The event starts at 1 p.m.

Saturday

The town of Walnut Cove will celebrate the opening of the new O’Reilly’s auto parts store on Main Street at 9 a.m.

June 21

The Sandy Ridge community will have a blood drive at Northeast Stokes Fire Department from 1:30-6 p.m. To schedule an appointment in advance, call Kaye Isbell at 336-871-8477.

June 23

The Germanton Ruritans are sponsoring a blood drive at the Rural Hall Fire Department from 2-6:30 p.m.

Ongoing

• The NAACP of Stokes County, Unit 5455, meets every third Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior Citizens center in Walnut Cove. The vision of the NAACP is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race. For more information, contact the local president, Pastor Greg Hairston, at g.hairston@gmail.com.

• The Stokes County Health Department. 1009 N. Main Street in Danbury, sponsors its Community Giving Room, open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find gently used clothing (infant, children and adult), shoes, books, toys and more. Clients must be Stokes County residents. Call Wendy at 336-593-2400 for more information.

• The Health Department is also a participating agency in the Diaper Bank of North Carolina. Any infant can receive one pack of diapers or pull-ups per month. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Health Department building in Danbury.

• Every Monday, AA meets from 7-8 p.m. at St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 412 Brook St. in Walnut Cove.

• Tuesdays 10:30 a.m., King Public Library, preschool story time.

• Every Tuesday, AlAnon meets from 7-8 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church Community House on Summit Street in Walnut Cove.

• Every Saturday, Special Needs Friends for any teen or adult with a disability of any kind will meet Saturdays at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Madison. For more information, contact Teresa Julian at julianteresaa@gmail.com or text 336-257-0580.

• Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care’s SOLSTUS (Surviving Overdose Loss Sanely Through Unity and Support) group is open to anyone grieving the loss of a loved one from a drug or alcohol overdose. For information, contact Selene Teague at 336-789-2922.

• Fourth Thursday of each month, Veterans’ Coffee, at the Town & Country Restaurant in King, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. To learn more about Trellis Supportive Care’s veterans’ outreach programs, contact Don Timmons at 336-331-1309 or dtimmons@trellissupport.org.

• Second and Fourth Tuesday of each month, health education with Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency, which provides a range of education on heart disease, diabetes, sickle cell disease, and sexually-transmitted diseases, at the Stokes Wellness Center, 3172 NC Hwy. 8 South, Unit B, Walnut Cove, from 10:45-11:45 a.m. Confidentiality is ensured.

• The last Wednesday of each month, caregiver workshop and lunch, from noon to 1 p.m. at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care, 411 Windmill St., Walnut Cove. RSVP to Angie Bailey at 336-414-1122.

• Tuesday Bible Study, the second Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m. at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living. Bible Study is led by Jim Cohn, pastor of First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove.

• Thursday mornings, PAL (Parents of Addicted Loved Ones) Support Group, 9-10:30 am at the Stokes Wellness Center. Parents with a child addicted to drugs and/or alcohol can find hope in this program. For more information, contact Diana Altrath at 336-345-6728 or Amanda Smith at 336-705-8684.

• Second Thursday of the month, guitar lessons at the Stokes Wellness Center, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. The lessons are free and all ages are welcome, but due to limited class size, registration is required. The center is located at 3172 NC Hwy. 8 South, Unit B, in Walnut Cove.

• Second and Fourth Tuesday of the month, Zumba is offered from 1-2 p.m. at the Stokes Wellness Center in Walnut Cove. The class is free to community members.

• Second and Fourth Tuesday of the month, Very Important Parent parenting class offered from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Stokes Wellness Center in Walnut Cove.

• River’s Edge Gospel Church will have Old-Time Gospel Singings the first Saturday of each month at 6 p.m. A love offering taken for expenses. For more information, call Mary Noah at 336-816-0807.

• The Stokes Family YMCA offers an Adult Grief Support group on the second Wednesdays of the month starting at 6 p.m. at the Y.