Loaves and Dishes

I have a secret for you. No one else is going to tell you, but I will. Ever wonder why some people can’t stand you? It seems unfair, they don’t even know you and yet, they grimace and give sideways glances every time they spot you.

That makes you mad and hurts your feelings too! Is it the way you comb your hair? Is it where you attend church? Is it the friends you keep? You and I both know that you are a decent and well-respected person so how in the world can that other person not like you when they don’t even know you?

I’ll tell you how: It is summed up in this very statement and it is all that you need to know about the situation. Once you resign yourself to understanding this concept, you’ll never be bothered and worried about such things again. Here it is, are you ready? Have your pen in hand or your scissors so that you can cut this out and tape it to the fridge?

It doesn’t matter how juicy, round, perfectly colored, sweet and impeccably ripe the peach is, there are just some people who don’t like peaches. Peaches aren’t for everyone and therefore, those who don’t like peaches cannot appreciate all the finer qualities of a perfect, beautifully ripe peach.

See how that works?

It’s not you. It’s them. They don’t know how to appreciate you and you can’t make them either. Personally, I feel the same way about lima beans, but that is a story for another day.

I said all of that to say this, the first peach season of the year is almost here! Like me, all of you who enjoy canning, freezing and putting food by are probably getting pretty excited about it too. The best part though? Fresh peach cobbler is just about here. How about those people who can’t appreciate a peach? It doesn’t matter one toot to them. Between us, I feel sorry for those folks because what could be better than that?

With that, I’ll leave you with my favorite peach cobbler recipe, which is so easy, you’ll laugh. Which gives me a smile too as I sit here at my kitchen table thinking of you grinning at your newspaper this coming Thursday.

I hope you’ll give it a try (the cobbler) and I also hope you’ll consider those folks out there who you don’t really like but don’t really know either. They might be just peachy.

Peach Cobbler

This recipe is a 2-3 person peach cobbler. To make more, then double or triple the ingredients. Of course, use a proper size pan for the added ingredients. It also calls for canned peaches so that you can enjoy it all year long. Use fresh peaches if you prefer, simply simmer them in a sugared water for a few minutes until soft like canned peaches.

½ cup baking mix like Bisquick

½ cup milk

¼ tsp, nutmeg

¼ cup butter, melted

½ cup sugar

1 15.9 oz. can of sliced peaches, drained

½ tsp. real vanilla extract

¼ tsp. real almond extract

½ tsp. cinnamon

Preheat oven to 375. Stir together the baking mix, milk and nutmeg in a medium sized bowl then add the melted butter and mix some more. Use a 1-quart baking dish if making this dish for two people; upgrade to a 9×9 pan if doubling to make for 4-6. In a separate medium sized bowl, mix together the sugar, drained peaches, vanilla, almond and cinnamon. Mix well. Pour the peach mixture on top of the batter mixture that you already put in the bottom of the baking dish. Bake for 40 minutes (if you double the recipe, bake a little longer). It’s done when it is golden brown and bubbly and smelling like pure heaven! Serve warm. Allow it to sit for a minute because it is like hot lava when it comes out of the oven

Notes: This recipe calls for more sugar than usual (when scaled down to this size). I know… Now listen, you can cut the sugar. I started out attempting this recipe using less. It just wasn’t as good. I’m giving you what I’ve tried and tested to be true. It’s been a real chore to eat peach cobbler 4 or 5 times just to get the recipe exactly right, LOL. OK, that is taking it a little far — it hasn’t exactly been a chore, but I did make it many times testing it for this post.

The vanilla and almond flavorings are essential and a big trek from the original recipe. Totally worth it. Make sure to use the real extract and not the imitation.

I am not one of those people who enjoy nuts in their cobbler — if you are — I am guessing that pecans or toasted almond slivers would work here, but really, just try it like written, I think you will like it.

If you are wanting cobbler for 4-6, double the recipe — no problems there. If you want to be fancy, you can even divide this cobbler into ramekins. Just adjust your baking time; it will be less.

Be forewarned. This cobbler is like molten lava when it comes out of the oven and while you are going to want to put your face right in it — or shove it right in your mouth – don’t. Be patient and let it cool just a little.

And of course, this cobbler deserves a good quality vanilla ice cream.

Wendi Spraker is the CEO, food writer, recipe developer and dishwasher at Loaves and Dishes and one of the Dorks with Sporks, a mother- daughter adventure in take-out podcast.