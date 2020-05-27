Nancy Reynolds News

Happy anniversary to Mike and Ashley Comer.

Mary Sue Chapman is back in the hospital. Please keep her in your prayers.

We are thankful that more businesses are now open, but we hope people will use some common sense and try to keep down the virus so the stores can remain open.

Please pray for: Lonnie Beck, Anna Keaton, Mary Sue Chapman, Deborah McClerin, Jack Hall, Joyce Love, Lynn Jessup, Kent Anderson, Frances Farmer, RJ Bennett, Hallie Hall, Shirley Martin, Kristen Simmons, John R. Lynch, Mary Holt, Audrey Tilley, Brad Martin, Jimmy Inman, Anne Gordon, Kathy Bottoms, Don Collins, Sanders McHone, Ruby Marshall, Alfred McCreary, Ersie McIntyre, Ronnie Lynch, Claude Williamson, Betty Humphries, Elizabeth Essick, Linda Jones, Vickie Gordon, Scottie Marshall, Debbie Manring, Allen Puckett, Danny Puckett, Hickmon Simmons and our troops.