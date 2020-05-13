What’s Happening in Area Churches

Editor’s Note: Events listed in the church calendar must be submitted in writing. Information may be e-mailed to neill.caldwell@thestokesnews.com. The deadline is 3 p.m. Monday prior to publication. Items may be submitted two weeks prior to the event. Because of space limitations, some announcements may only appear the week of the event.

Every Wednesday

Backyard Bible’s Drive-Thru Food Giveaway is happening at Germanton Park from 6:30-8 p.m. Everyone is welcome for canned vegetables, fruit, bread, meat, and desserts. Drive-thru only; volunteers will deliver food to your vehicle while maintaining social distancing. Contact Sherri Montgomery at 336-416-9549 for more information.

+++

Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 725 W. Dalton Road in King, holds a 10 a.m. Bible study at the church.

Every Thursday

Trinity United Methodist Church in King holds a Journey of Discovery Bible Study at 7 p.m. in the Conference Room at the YMCA in King.

Every Friday

Reformers Unanimous meets every Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 536 S. Main Street in King.