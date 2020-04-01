What’s Happening in Area Churches

Editor’s Note: Events listed in the church calendar must be submitted in writing. Information may be e-mailed to neill.caldwell@thestokesnews.com. The deadline is 3 p.m. Monday prior to publication. Items may be submitted two weeks prior to the event. Because of space limitations, some announcements may only appear the week of the event.

April 11

Backyard Bible’s Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held from 4-7 p.m. at Germanton Park. All ages are welcome for an egg hunt, face painting, outdoor fun, treats, and a free meal. Call 336-416-9549 for more information.

Every Wednesday

Backyard Bible Worship and Praise is held every Wednesday night at the Germanton School from 6:30-8:15 p.m. All ages are welcome for Bible groups, prayer, missions, games, and crafts. For more information, call (336)-416-9549.

+++

Backyard Bible is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway on Wednesday nights from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Germanton Park. For details call 336-416-9549.

+++

Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 725 W. Dalton Road in King, holds a 10 a.m. Bible study at the church.

Every Thursday

Trinity United Methodist Church in King holds a Journey of Discovery Bible Study at 7 p.m. in the Conference Room at the YMCA in King.

Every Friday

Reformers Unanimous meets every Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 536 S. Main Street in King.

First Saturdays

Monthly gospel singings are held on the first Saturday of every month at 6 p.m. at River’s Edge Gospel Church, 118 Old Church Road, Danbury. Various groups and musicians will be featured from the surrounding area and beyond.