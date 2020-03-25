Local sewers help out by making much-needed masks

Folks in Triad are doing their part to help during the COVID-19 pandemic by creating face masks, which are in short supply.

Three women in Winston-Salem learned demand was overwhelming and issued an online plea for other locals to help. The mask, made with two layers of fabric and elastic straps, has been approved by local medical facilities to use in situations where an n95 mask is not warranted. In just three days, there have been requests for 600 masks. And that number is rising.

The masks can be washed and dried and used multiple times.

If you would like to help out Melissa, Katie, and Marissa in making masks to help our local community get for information at https://mamallamaoriginals.com/blogs/news/project-mask-winston-salem.

From the website: “If you can sew, and would like to help, please do! Here are links to a video and pattern on how to make face masks for our local health providers. This is the pattern that we have shown to medical providers and this is the one that they have told us they can use.”

Pattern: https://courierpressblogs.com/pdf/howtomakeafacemask.pdf

Video: https://youtu.be/9tBg0Os5FWQ?fbclid=IwAR2DQ0-b6qIsKJxctUo7unVW3vt_VnBa0OLYtlLZAPwihPmuJn4m8HTDB-w

Organizers and Contact Information:

Katie Sonnen-Lee: ksonnenlee@gmail.com (Email Katie if you need/have materials, need/have completed masks, or want to donate and help in another way.)

Melissa Vickers: melissavickers2010@yahoo.com (Email Melissa with sewing questions.)

Marissa Joyce: marissa.joyce@gmail.com (Email Marissa with sewing questions.)