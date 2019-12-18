Sandy Ridge News

2020 Ruritan Officers, from left: Jayson Duncan, Deborah Ellington, First-Year Director, Derrick Vickers, Second Year Director, Angie Joyce, Treasurer, Jessica Byerly, Secretary, Andy Melvin, Vice President, and David Hogan, President. - Never Too Late performed at the Community Center Saturday sporting their Christmas jackets. -

Last Thursday, Jayson Duncan, installed the Sandy Ridge Ruritan Club 2020 officers: President, David Hogan, Vice-President, Andy Melvin, Secretary, Jessica Byerly, Treasurer, Angie Joyce, Third Year Director, John York, Second Year Director, Derrick Vickers and First-Year Director, Deborah Ellington.

There are only a few days until Christmas! Don’t miss “Lights On Beasley,” located at 3406 Beasley School Road. This is a spectacular light display that the whole family will enjoy.

Oak Ridge Baptist Church will present its Christmas Program this Sunday at 6 p.m.

The Northern Stokes Food Pantry will be open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sandy Ridge Community Center will sell stew as a fundraiser on Jan. 4. Prepared by David Manuel, the stew will be $6 per quart. Call Kaye Isbell at 336-871-8477 to pre-order.

Riverside Baptist Church will sell chicken stew on Jan. 25. The stew will be ready at noon for pickup at the church. To pre-order, call Trish Bullins at 336-871-4064 or Carolyn Manuel at 336-416-5875.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Wesley James Holland, who passed away Dec. 13 at age 41.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“The true Christmas spirit is putting others’ happiness before our own, and finding you’ve never known such happiness.” – Toni Sorenson

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Pineapple Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

1 can crushed pineapple in 100% juice (20 oz.) – do not drain

2 cups all-purpose flour

1½ cups sugar

2 large eggs

2 tsp. baking soda

Frosting:

8 oz. cream cheese, at room temperature

1 stick unsalted butter, room temperature

2 cups powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

2 tbsp. milk

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Put all cake ingredients into a large mixing bowl and blend by hand. Pour mixture into 9×13 glass pan. (Do not grease, flour or spray the pan.) Bake 30 to 40 minutes until just golden and baked through. Add frosting ingredients into a large bowl and beat until combined and smooth. Frost cake while still warm right in the pan. Let cool, then refrigerate.

By Carolyn Craig

Call Carolyn Craig at 336-613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.

