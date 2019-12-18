Sandy Ridge News

Last Thursday, Jayson Duncan, installed the Sandy Ridge Ruritan Club 2020 officers: President, David Hogan, Vice-President, Andy Melvin, Secretary, Jessica Byerly, Treasurer, Angie Joyce, Third Year Director, John York, Second Year Director, Derrick Vickers and First-Year Director, Deborah Ellington.
There are only a few days until Christmas! Don’t miss “Lights On Beasley,” located at 3406 Beasley School Road. This is a spectacular light display that the whole family will enjoy.
Oak Ridge Baptist Church will present its Christmas Program this Sunday at 6 p.m.
The Northern Stokes Food Pantry will be open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sandy Ridge Community Center will sell stew as a fundraiser on Jan. 4. Prepared by David Manuel, the stew will be $6 per quart. Call Kaye Isbell at 336-871-8477 to pre-order.
Riverside Baptist Church will sell chicken stew on Jan. 25. The stew will be ready at noon for pickup at the church. To pre-order, call Trish Bullins at 336-871-4064 or Carolyn Manuel at 336-416-5875.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Wesley James Holland, who passed away Dec. 13 at age 41.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK:
“The true Christmas spirit is putting others’ happiness before our own, and finding you’ve never known such happiness.” – Toni Sorenson
TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:
Pineapple Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
1 can crushed pineapple in 100% juice (20 oz.) – do not drain
2 cups all-purpose flour
1½ cups sugar
2 large eggs
2 tsp. baking soda
Frosting:
8 oz. cream cheese, at room temperature
1 stick unsalted butter, room temperature
2 cups powdered sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
2 tbsp. milk
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Put all cake ingredients into a large mixing bowl and blend by hand. Pour mixture into 9×13 glass pan. (Do not grease, flour or spray the pan.) Bake 30 to 40 minutes until just golden and baked through. Add frosting ingredients into a large bowl and beat until combined and smooth. Frost cake while still warm right in the pan. Let cool, then refrigerate.
Call Carolyn Craig at 336-613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.