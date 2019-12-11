What’s Going On

Editor’s Note: Events listed in the calendar must be submitted in writing; you can email the information to neill.caldwell@thestokesnews. The deadline is 3 p.m. Monday. The calendar is reserved for non-profit organizations, school and community events. Ongoing calendar items published as space allows. If you have a legal requirement to publish an announcement, you must purchase advertising space.

Through Dec. 21

The Veterans Memorial Foundation and the Military Order of the Purple Heart are sponsoring a Toy Drive during the holiday season. You can drop off unwrapped toys or make a donation on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the former Country Corrall on Meadowbrook Drive, or call Henry Lee at 336-749-0593 to arrange a drop-off.

Dec. 12

The Board of Education will hold the last of it three Town Hall listening events from 6-8 p.m. at the Walnut Cove Public Library.

***

The King Public Library will hold its Holiday Open House from 4-7 p.m. There will be refreshments and a visit from Santa.

Dec. 13

Southeastern Middle School’s Theater Club will present scenes from a pair of holiday plays, “The Santa Interviews” and “The Antarctic Mystery,” at The Arts Place in Danbury starting at 6:30 p.m.

***

North Carolina Cooperative Extension will offer a free workshop, “Wildlife Management in Your Garden,” from 10 a.m. to noon at the Stokes County Cooperative Extension office, 700 N. Main Street, Danbury. The class will focus on habitat modification, exclusion, and repellents that can be used in the industry and management strategies to reduce wildlife damage to gardens, lawns, and landscapes. Register via the online form, by calling 336-593-8179, or email bryan_hartman@ncsu.edu.

Dec. 14

Walnut Cove will hold its annual Christmas Parade, starting at 2 p.m., along Main Street. The line-up will be at Southeastern Middle School.

Dec. 15

Alan Bibey and Grasstowne will perform at 3:30 p.m. at The Arts Place. Tickets are $26 general admission and $24 for SCAC members. At 1 p.m. Bibey will present a mandolin workshop; the cost is $12 and space is limited. For tickets or more information call 336-593-8159 or visit www.StokesArts.org.

Dec. 16

King’s own musician Taylor Varden will have a pair of holiday concerts in Winston-Salem. The first is “Yule Rock Out” at the Theatre Alliance on this date at 7:30 p.m. The second is “Christmas for the City” on Dec. 19 at the Benton Convention Center.

***

There will be a Chainsaw Safety class offered at Stokes County Cooperative Extension in Danbury from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class will include operating a chainsaw, cutting techniques and safety equipment. The workshop is free, but you should register at https://stokes.ces.ncsu.edu/2019/11/chainsaw-safety-workshop/, by calling 336-593-8179 or emailing bryan_hartman@ncsu.edu.

Dec. 18

The King Public Library will provide a free gift wrapping service from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Everything but boxes will be supplied.

Dec. 20

Stokes County Cooperative Extension will host a holiday party to benefit its programs and the Dog Park at Recreation Acres in King. The event will begin at 7 p.m. at The Arts Center in Danbury. There will be a catered dinner, a silent auction and live music by Anna Mertson. Tickets are $30 per person and are available at the Ling City Hall, Ireland Insurance and the Cooperative Extension office in Danbury.

***

Backyard Bible will hold its annual Christmas Party from 5:7 p.m. at Roll-R-King, located at 1080 South Old U.S.-52. Free skating for all ages, supper, and treats from Santa. For more details call Sherri Montgomery at 336-416-9549.

Jan. 1

The sixth annual Polar Plunge will happen at Hanging Rock State Park Lake at the Historic Bathhouse, sponsored by the Arts Council. Registration will begin at 2 p.m., with a costume parade at 3, and the plunge at 3:15, with musical entertainment provided throughout the afternoon. There will be costume prize categories including best youth, best individual, and best group awards. Concessions will also be available for purchase for non-participant spectators. Advance registration is $25, with day of the event registration at $35. For ages 14 and up; under 18 need parental permission. There will be food and beverage for sale for those watching and supporting; chili, chicken stew, hot cocoa, coffee, soft drinks, bottled water will be available. For more information, call 336-593-8159.

Jan. 20

Stokes County Social Services offers pre-service training for those who are interested in being foster parents. The next training begins in January. For more information, call 336-593-2861 ext. 1154, or 336-831-5508, or email kclayton@co.stokes.nc.us.

Ongoing

• The NAACP of Stokes County, Unit 5455, meets every third Monday of the month at the Senior Citizens center in Walnut Cove. The vision of the NAACP is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race. For more information, contact the local president, Pastor Greg Hairston, at g.hairston@gmail.com.

• The Stokes Family YMCA offers a Kids Fitness class every Monday and Thursday from 5:30-6:00 p.m. There is no cost with a Y membership.

• Every Monday, AA meets from 7-8 p.m. at St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 412 Brook St. in Walnut Cove.

• Tuesdays 10:30 a.m., King Public Library, preschool storytime.

• Every Saturday, Special Needs Friends for any teen or adult with a disability of any kind will meet Saturdays at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Madison. For more information, contact Teresa Julian at julianteresaa@gmail.com or text 336-257-0580.

• Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care’s SOLSTUS (Surviving Overdose Loss Sanely Through Unity and Support) group is open to anyone grieving the loss of a loved one from a drug or alcohol overdose. For information, contact Selene Teague at 336-789-2922.

• Fourth Thursday of each month, Veterans’ Coffee, at the Town & Country Restaurant in King, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. To learn more about Trellis Supportive Care’s veterans’ outreach programs, contact Don Timmons at 336-331-1309 or dtimmons@trellissupport.org.

• Second and Fourth Tuesday of each month, health education with Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency, which provides a range of education on heart disease, diabetes, sickle cell disease, and sexually-transmitted diseases, at the Stokes Wellness Center, 3172 NC Hwy. 8 South, Unit B, Walnut Cove, from 10:45-11:45 a.m. Confidentiality is ensured.

• The last Wednesday of each month, caregiver workshop and lunch, from noon to 1 p.m. at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care, 411 Windmill St., Walnut Cove. RSVP to Angie Bailey at 336-414-1122.

• Tuesday Bible Study, the second Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m. at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living. Bible Study is led by Jim Cohn, pastor of First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove.

• Thursday mornings, PAL (Parents of Addicted Loved Ones) Support Group, 9-10:30 am at the Stokes Wellness Center. Parents with a child addicted to drugs and/or alcohol can find hope in this program. For more information, contact Diana Altrath at 336-345-6728 or Amanda Smith at 336-705-8684.

• Second Thursday of the month, guitar lessons at the Stokes Wellness Center, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. The lessons are free and all ages are welcome, but due to limited class size, registration is required. The center is located at 3172 NC Hwy. 8 South, Unit B, in Walnut Cove.

• Second and Fourth Tuesday of the month, Zumba is offered from 1-2 p.m. at the Stokes Wellness Center in Walnut Cove. The class is free to community members.

• Second and Fourth Tuesday of the month, Very Important Parent parenting class offered from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Stokes Wellness Center in Walnut Cove.

• River’s Edge Gospel Church will have Old-Time Gospel Singings the first Saturday of each month at 6 p.m. A love offering taken for expenses. For more information, call Mary Noah at 336-816-0807.

• Join the City of King Parks and Recreation and Stokes County Cooperative Extension every Friday morning at 7 a.m. for a go-at-your-own-pace walking group.

• The Stokes Family YMCA offers an Adult Grief Support group on the second Wednesdays of the month starting at 6 p.m. at the Y.