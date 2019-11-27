The Community Bessing Box was donated to The Well by the Sandy Ridge Girl Scout Troop 2072. - Youth from United In Christ hit the Walnut Cove Food Lion with money donated by VFW Post 11173 to fill the Community Blessing Box. -

On Nov. 16, the UIC (United In Christ) community youth group took a field trip to Food Lion in Walnut Cove. Their mission was to spend a $200 donation from VFW Post 11173 to buy groceries to stock the community blessing box at The Well in Walnut Cove. Youth from six local churches were represented.

“It hit me that the kids needed to be involved in spending this $200,” said Pastor Leslie Bray Brewer. “We divided them into three groups and gave each group a little over $60 to spend on food to fill the community blessing box.

“Yes, they did pick out some Pringles and Oreos to put in the box — but for the most part, it was good solid food to feed families. A big thanks to our local veterans and to our local youth for teaming up to fight hunger!”

The VFW donates quarterly to this project of feeding the hungry.

The blessing box was donated to The Well by the Sandy Ridge Girl Scout Troop 2072 in 2017 and is regularly stocked with nonperishable food and other items to help the less fortunate.

UIC is an interdenominational group open to youth ages 9 and up which meets each Saturday night at 6 p.m. at The Well for a free meal, games, service projects, Bible study and prayer. For more information, contact Elijah Evans at (336) 529-4998.