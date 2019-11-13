Sandy Ridge News

The Southern Gentlemen perform for Sandy Ridge Music Association at the Community Building Saturday. -

Peters Creek Baptist Church is hosting a Community Closet Nov. 22-23 and Dec. 6-7 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The church will have a variety of clothes donated by the church family that will be available for free to anyone who would like them. The youth of the church are also sponsoring a craft fair at the same time with several vendors. Proceeds will go to fund the youth summer camp at Fort Caswell.

The Northeast Stokes Fire Department will be selling Brunswick stew, made by David Manuel, for $6 a quart on Nov. 23. Pre-order by calling 336-871-2334. You can also buy a ticket for $10 for a chance to win $5,000 cash in the Christmas Spectacular; see a department member or come by the station to purchase tickets.

The Sandy Ridge Community Center will host a Blood Drive on Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the fire department. Call Kaye Isbell at 336-871-8477 to schedule an appointment.

The Sandy Ridge Community Center will host a Community Christmas Tree Lighting and Decoration on Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. Bring an ornament and hang on the tree. The tree lighting will be held inside the building and Pastor Randy Cook will open the ceremony with prayer. There will be warm apple cider, hot chocolate, homemade cookies, and Christmas music!

Come and join Girl Scout Troop 2072 for a pancake breakfast with Santa at Delta United Methodist Church on Dec. 7 from 8-11 a.m. Plates will be $8 for adults and $5 for kids and include pancakes, bacon or sausage, fruit, coffee, juice or milk. Bring a $10 toy and have your picture taken with Santa. Proceeds from breakfast will help the Girl Scouts with projects for the community and trips. The Ruritans will be on hand collecting toys and non-perishable food items to be donated to local youth.

Beth Ann Durham will host a Holiday Market on Dec. 8, from 2-5 p.m. at the Sandy Ridge Community Center.

The Northern Stokes’ Food Pantry will be open Nov. 25, Dec. 9 and Dec. 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Congratulations to Jonathan Handy for completing his Eagle Scout project. Go by the elementary school and check out his work around the flagpole.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Rachel Inman Nickelston who passed away Nov. 2, at the age of 79.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“The only time to eat diet food is while you are waiting for the steak to cook.” – Julia Child

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Blackberry Cheesecake Bars with Vanilla Pecan Crust

Crust:

1 box Vanilla Wafers (11 oz.)

½ cup pecans

1 stick (½ cup) butter

1½ tsp. vanilla

Filling:

3 8 oz. packages cream cheese

1½ cups sugar

4 eggs

½ cup sour cream

Topping:

4 cups fresh blackberries

1 cup sugar

1 Tbs. cornstarch

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Crush wafers and pecans into crumbs. Add melted butter and vanilla and mix well. Pour into 9 x 13 pan and press crumbs into the bottom of the pan. Beat cream cheese and sugar with mixer until smooth. Add eggs, one a time, beating after each addition. Add sour cream and mix again. Pour filling into crust, smooth the top and bake for 50 minutes. Turn off the oven, open the oven door and allow to sit in the oven for 15 minutes. Remove and set aside to cool. Add blackberries, sugar and 1/4 cup water to a saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and cook until the juices thicken slightly, 4-5 minutes. In a small bowl, make a slurry with cornstarch and 2 tbs. water until smooth. Add to berries, return to boil and cook for another 1 to 2 minutes. Turn off heat and cool. Pour over cheesecake, place in the refrigerator to cool and set for about 2 hours. (I could not find fresh blackberries in November, so I used 2 cans of blackberry pie filling.)

