The Old Paths: Why we say what we say

Cooler weather is definitely here as we draw closer to one of my favorite holidays — Thanksgiving! And in case you haven’t already been bombarded with Christmas decorations at local stores (they’ve probably been up since Labor Day at some places), try not to have a conniption when I remind you that Dec. 25 is less than seven weeks away!

Speaking of a conniption, what exactly is one? The dictionary says it is a fit, similar to hysteria, brought on either by anger or stress. As best we know, the word first showed up in English print in 1833. The 1848 Dictionary of American English defined it as “a fainting fit,” such as one might have as a reaction to stress. Even the best language scholars have no real explanation for where the word came from; it seems to have been made up.

The hubster and I have run into quite a few idioms lately that roused our curiosity. One is “all get out.” It seems to be a term used to express a large degree or the intensity of something.

For example, “I couldn’t crank my car so I was mad as all get out!” (As an aside, I have never literally “cranked” a car since the old handle-crank cars are a thing of the past. However, using an external force to turn over an engine for firing — such as what my starter does when I turn the key — is still called “cranking.”)

Or “Don’t put a speck of pepper in that soup; it’s already spicy as all get out!” (“Speck” down South is comparable to a “dollop,” a “tad” or even a “spot,” as in “Let’s have a spot of tea” like our good friends over in jolly old England.)

In other words, “all get out” can be used to express any sort of mood or characteristic — from “happy as all get out” to “mean as all get out.” Many scholars credit Mark Twain with popularizing the phrase by using it in Huckleberry Finn in 1884. However, the term can be found several decades before that in other American literature, albeit usually without the “all.”

The 1944 American Dialect Dictionary says that “all get out” was a euphemism for “hell.” In other words, you would use it to avoid what was considered a cuss word. I don’t know why “get out” would stand for “hell,” unless you mean that is a place you would want to “get out” of. Pardon the Hades/fire pun, but holy smoke, who wouldn’t want to get out of there?

And how ‘bout “holy smoke(s)”? Where does that phrase come from? Well, it was first seen in U.S. literature in an 1892 book by Rudyard Kipling, author of The Jungle Book. However, a writer named Cormac O’Leary used it as an exclamation in a poem he had published in 1882. Some scholars think it refers to the smoke that ascended into Heaven from the Biblical sacrifices offered unto the Lord.

As early as the 1785 reference to a hypocritically religious person as a “Holy Willie,” the word “holy” began to be used in front of many words as an oath or, in a milder form, as a simple exclamation. You’ve doubtless heard people say “Holy Moses!” which dates back to the 1850s or “Holy cow!” which was popularized in the early 1940s and could possibly be a veiled reference to Hinduism.

I have used the exclamation “Holy mackerel!” before with no clue as to why. Since I found out today that Catholics were long ago called “mackerels” because they ate fish on Fridays, I don’t plan to use that old exclamation anymore. It is very likely a mild religious oath.

In that same vein, I have a Christian friend who is trying to stop using any exclamations with the words “golly,” “gee” or “gosh” in them. Those words supposedly come from “God” and “Jesus” and are used as a milder form of an oath or swearing. “Oh my gosh!” is basically a cleaned-up version of “Oh my God!” “Gee!” obviously is a shortened form of “Jesus!” (And I bet you can guess now why my Mama wouldn’t let me say “darn” or “heck.”)

Another phrase the hubster and I recently used around ye olde homestead is “no dice.” If you guessed that this term hearkens back to the day when gambling with dice was popular (you older readers remember Jerry Reed’s song “When You’re Hot, You’re Hot”?), you are correct. In the early 1900s when gambling with dice was illegal in many states, the gambler could be set free if the arresting cops couldn’t produce the dice as evidence in court. Some gamblers would even swallow their dice rather than have the police find them.

Another possible origin of the idiom comes from a roll of the dice in the game “Craps” when the dice don’t fall fla t— perhaps ending up on top of each other or rolling off the table. That roll is considered invalid — doesn’t count. Thus the term “no dice” came to mean something that was unsuccessful or a refusal to do something.

“Were you able to get tickets to the movie?” “No dice.” “Would you be willing to loan me a million dollars?” “No dice.”

Ah, how I enjoy these rambles down the old paths of why we say the things we say! I think it is as interesting as all get out. Don’t you?

By Leslie Bray Brewer Special to The Stokes News

Leslie Bray Brewer can be emailed at theoldpathsatwalnutcove@yahoo.com. Her blog can be found at http://timesofrefreshingontheoldpaths.wordpress.com.

