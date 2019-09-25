Francisco News

Alfred Dunkley displays his winning tobacco-tying form at the 2019 FarmFest in Francisco, -

Successful would be an understatement for the 2019 Francisco FarmFest. The number attending this year surpassed last year’s record-breaking year. Even a brief, passing shower didn’t hinder the bands playing or the spirits of those who came to enjoy the day.

Winners of the many contests that day are: Ruritan Corn hole Tournament – Jackie and Dustin Bowman; Tractor photo contest – Kathrine Converse; Tobacco tying – Alfred Dunkley and the Monkeys; 50/50 raffle – Rady Simmons; sofa table – Carol Adams; charcoal print – Craig Sumerell; yard sculpture – Pat Johnson.

A huge thank you goes to Mark Black and Chestnut Street Investment for once again letting us use the school grounds for FarmFest. Thank you to our wonderful sponsors. Without you, our FarmFest could not be possible. Thank you to Texie Jessup, FarmFest coordinator, who spent so many hours pulling ideas together and making them work. Thank you to the many volunteers who did what Texie told them to do. Thank you to the musicians for your wonderful talent. Thank you to the many bakers that brought wonderful treats that people have come to ask for each year. Thank you to the many vendors and demonstrators who gave us your Saturday to showcase your talents. Thank you to all who brought tractors to participate in the much-loved tractor parade. A special thanks to local talent, Michael and Abigail Wilmoth, for the wonderful rendition of our National Anthem. It was truly a heartfelt performance.

If you didn’t get to come to the FarmFest, please plan to come next year.

Dan River Baptist Church will have its annual Fall Revival this coming Sunday and Monday, beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Ricky Rogers will be the guest speaker and special singing will be featured.

The Francisco Presbyterian Church will have its Homecoming Service on Oct. 13 beginning at 11 a.m. Sue Flippin will be the guest speaker. Lunch will follow.

