DANBURY — The Declaration of Independence, United States Constitution, and Bill of Rights are coming to Stokes County thanks to the efforts of the Stokes County Board of Commissioners and County staff, working with Foundation Forward, Inc., headquartered in Burke County.
These founding documents known as The Charters of Freedom will be permanently installed next to the Ronald W. Reagan Memorial Building in Danbury next Wednesday.
Stokes County Public Works Director Mark Delehant has been a driving force behind this project.
“Stokes County maintenance staff has worked tirelessly alongside the construction crew from Foundation Forward for this noble cause,” Delehant said. “This setting will be a wonderful educational opportunity for teachers, students, and parents for many years to come and the location will be a great place for the community to come together to honor and celebrate our country’s heritage.”
The Charters of Freedom setting will be dedicated next Wednesday, July 1. This patriotic event which will also kick off the area’s recognition of Independence Day. Prior to the 1 p.m. ceremony start, there will be food trucks serving lunch and patriotic music being performed by the 208th Army Band out of Concord.
Among the speakers will be State Representative Kyle Hall, Commissioners Chair Andy Nickleston, Danbury Mayor Janet Whitt, Walnut Cove Mayor Nellie Brown, King City Council member Wesley Carter, Judge Ton Langon, Board of Education Chair Mike Rogers, and Chief Deputy Joey Lemons from the Sheriff’s office. Arts Council Director Eddy McGee will be the emcee.
Stokes County will be the 30th Charters of Freedom setting permanently placed in communities across the country by Foundation Forward, a 501 (c)(3) educational foundation created by Vance and Mary Jo Patterson, who will also be on hand next week. The inspiration to set up Foundation Forward followed their first visit to the National Archives to see the founding documents.
“Seeing something our founding fathers had actually penned, and then seeing their signatures – Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, Rutledge, Wilson and the others, I just got goosebumps,” says Vance Patterson. “And, then when we moved over and saw those first three words of the Constitution, ‘We The People,’ I actually got a lump in my throat.”
The Patterson’s now work to bring that emotional experience to communities across the country, having completed settings in North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Nebraska, South Dakota, and as far west as Carson City, Nevada.
Foundation Forward’s mission is to install Charters of Freedom settings in easily accessible locations so communities can view these founding documents in a proper setting without traveling to Washington. These settings will provide a hands-on education in American History and Civics.
“Imagine school teachers bringing their third, fourth, and fifth grade classes to their Charters of Freedom for annual field trips to learn a little about our founding fathers, the history surrounding the beginning of our country, and how the government is meant to serve and protect ‘We The People’,” says Patterson.
“Legacy Pavers” will be installed in front of the Charters of Freedom setting for citizens to honor loved ones, active duty military or veterans, first responders, businesses, or organizations. These can be purchased through Delehant’s office, or from Foundation Forward for a tax-deductible donation when you visit www.chartersoffreedom.com.