Can you hear that lonesome whippoorwill?

Summer is half over now. We reached the midpoint on Sunday, Aug. 7. Ironically the light has been decreasing since June 21 when summer technically began. Daylight will continue to diminish until after the winter solstice on Dec. 21.

For my friends who obviously wish there was only one season (fall) and have been posting since May about pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween and wanting to wear their hoodies and sweaters, that is good news. For those of us who adore summer, the news brings a hint of sadness.

As I have gotten older, I have learned to appreciate all seasons—even the once-dreaded winter. I find beauty in them all. But spring and summer (in that order) are frontrunners in my heart.

So I am savoring summer before it slips subtly away on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. I shall wriggle my bare toes in the grass or dirt and give them the freedom they deserve before they are unnaturally confined in shoes or boots. When the temperatures allow and/or the hubster doesn’t catch me, I will open the windows at night to hear the soothing lullaby of summer’s sounds.

One thing I probably won’t hear is a whippoorwill. When I was a child on the old paths in Walnut Cove, the distinctive outpouring of the whippoorwill’s nighttime mating call was common. I took for granted this staple sound of summer evenings. Even a few years ago, I would occasionally hear their nighttime calls through my open window.

But it struck me this past spring that I couldn’t recall the last time I had heard a bird urge us to “whip poor Will.” A little research provided the sad news that I may never hear one again. According to the North American Breeding Bird Survey, there was a 69% decrease in whippoorwill populations between 1966 and 2010.

And if I was hearing them in 2010 and don’t now, how much more of a drop has there been in the past 12 years? One bird expert in Massachusetts believes the whippoorwill population in her state is declining at a rate of six% per year. You don’t have to be a math major to realize that at that rate, these birds will soon be extinct.

What is the root of their disappearance? For one thing, humans keep using insecticides which are effectively killing the insects that the whippoorwills survive on. In fact, there is a decrease in most of our insectivorous birds due to lack of food.

And whether or not you believe in global warming, there is evidence that climate change has messed up the timing of when insect food is available during the whippoorwill’s reproductive cycle. Reproduction is a sensitive subject indeed when it comes to needing an adequate moth diet for mama bird.

Another reason for the whippoorwill’s disappearance has to do with habitat. They are partial to open forests with young hardwood trees, which are becoming rarer around here. We keep cutting down the trees—either for more development or for money from the timber. Canada is doing a lot of work to try to reclaim whippoorwill habitats. Timber specialists have even come up with ways to cut timber in eco-friendly ways that will still allow whippoorwills to thrive.

Until then, I will keep listening for that sound I so love that takes me back to my childhood—the whippoorwill’s call. One of my favorite writers, Henry David Thoreau, felt the same way. He recommended that you “sleep where you may hear the whippoorwill in your dreams.” His love of nighttime had to do with this plain brown bird, as was evidenced when he wrote: “the note of the whip-poor-will borne over the fields is the voice with which the woods and moonlight woo me.”

This nocturnal bird has gotten a bad rap in some circles. Native Americans often associated the whippoorwill’s call with impending death. Some tribes superstitiously indued it with mythical powers. For example, the Utes once believed the whippoorwill’s call could transform a frog into the moon. Because whippoorwills sometimes fly around livestock at dusk to snag the insects buzzing around the animals, they were rumored to suck milk from goat udders, making them go dry.

Still others believe the whippoorwill’s cry sounds sad. Hank Williams was one of those people. He immortalized the bird in his 1949 song, “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” when he sang “Hear that lonesome whippoorwill, He sounds too blue to fly.”

Well, the whippoorwills may sound “blue,” but that doesn’t stop them from flying. They generally fly at a low altitude around a forest at night, with their mouths open to catch flying insects—especially moths. In the daytime they normally sleep—females nesting in dead leaves in the shade while the males sleep on low tree limbs in unusual horizontal postures.

I can’t say I’ve ever seen a whippoorwill; their mottled brownness makes them God-crafted masters of camouflage. But I surely would like to hear one again. Scientifically, they are more often heard at dusk and dawn, but my memories of them are late at night before my bedtime.

Someone once counted how many times a whippoorwill continuously called out its own name in its inimitable three-note cadence before stopping. The total was 1,088. I would be thrilled to simply hear it once.

If you hear one, let me know. I’ll come to your house, and we’ll sit outside on your porch and pretend it’s 1968 again. I might ask for popcorn like Mama used to pop me every night, and perhaps we could catch some lightning bugs and collect them in pop bottles. Since lightning bug populations are disappearing, too—(yep, sad but true)—that might be a pleasure denied to future generations.

And for my friends fainting for fall, Mama used to tell me not to wish my life away. Can we just enjoy the good ol’ summertime? Didn’t Sam Cooke teach us anything when he assured us that in summertime, the living is easy? Didn’t we listen to DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince when they told us that summertime was the time to sit back and unwind?

So let’s just cool our jets and let that summer breeze make us feel fine. All too soon, it will be the stuff of memory — just like the whippoorwill’s cry. Let’s enjoy what we have while we have it.

Leslie Bray Brewer can be emailed at theoldpathsatwalnutcove@yahoo.com. Her blog is at http://timesofrefreshingontheoldpaths.wordpress.com.