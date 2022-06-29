The Old Paths: Birthing babies

They asked us how many family members would attend the meal after my Aunt Audrey’s funeral last Saturday — 63, we said. And that wasn’t all of us. I counted 83 who couldn’t make it. That did not include my second, third and beyond cousins, but simply the direct descendants of my Papa Jack and Granny Smith.

If abortion had been legal when Granny was bearing her seven children, perhaps some folks might’ve advised her to take advantage of the option. The family was very poor, with limited economic opportunities in those Great Depression years. Shortly before Aunt Audrey died, she told me a story about that.

It seems that in 1940, some of Granny’s family members had advised her to cease childbearing since she already had five kids at age 24. Nonetheless, while living in Greensboro in 1942, 26-year-old Granny gave birth to her sixth child on Dec. 7. When she returned to Stokes County to celebrate Christmas, the extended family thought she was carrying one of her daughters’ baby dolls because they had not been informed that she was once again pregnant.

That baby was my mother. I am thankful my grandparents didn’t listen to the advice; I would not be alive. My five wonderful kids would not exist. I am also thankful there wasn’t the option of legal abortion, although I’m sure Granny wouldn’t have considered that avenue.

I figure the fat hit the fire when Granny produced child number seven in 1947. Already several of the older children had to be farmed out to relatives during the summers to make things easier financially. Some well-meaning folks thought, “What are they thinking by bringing yet another child into a world-war-ravaged world?!”

In later years, some of Granny’s extended family apologized and said they didn’t know what they would have done without her seven kids. All seven grew up to be God-fearing community leaders who prospered in all areas of life. Until Aunt Audrey’s passing on June 22, all seven were still alive and active—the baby turning 75 last April and the eldest staring down 89 in November.

Childhood poverty did not scar them. Despite the hardship, they remember their childhood as happy. Due to the large number of children and their parents’ selfless examples, they learned to serve others and continued doing so in their adulthood. Their service impact in Stokes County has been huge—from Lions Club and school board members to county inspectors, church leaders and too much more to list.

The impact went beyond the bounds of their hometown. Two served in the military—one as a translator during the Korean War, another as a Navy man who went on to a successful career in other states as part of a big government agency. My Aunt Darlene and her husband have been pastors in numerous states.

The unselfishness bred into them by their roles in such a big family (no time for “It’s all about me!” when seven kids are running around) is ongoing. Aunt Carol will be 82 in July and still goes weekly to read stories at a local daycare and teach Sunday school at local facilities. Until the pandemic, Mama ministered in song at local healthcare facilities and still volunteers at many community events. My two oldest uncles are active in church leadership. Aunt Audrey taught Sunday school until the illness that led to her passing.

Am I bragging on my family? Nope. I am merely presenting a different viewpoint about large families than what is often seen today.

I recently heard of a movement afoot to use the growing technology of virtual reality to keep population growth low. (You know, put on the goggles and be lost in a virtual world that looks and feels real.) Women would be able to “birth” a baby in a virtual reality world and take care of it there everyday as it grows and matures. Therefore, they would satisfy their need to experience motherhood, yet the world would not be in danger of overpopulation.

I disagree with this for a number of ethical reasons, just as I disagree with the Zero Population Growth people for statistical reasons. Did you know you could fit the entire population of the world into the state of Texas? There are currently 7.96 billion people on Earth. There are over 800 billion square yards within the boundaries of Texas. Each person on Earth could have about 104 square yards.

(I understand people need more space, most of Earth’s surface is water and much of the world’s land is uninhabitable, but I think you get my point.)

Another fact to consider is that the birth rate in America is at an all-time low. Typically, it goes in cycles—decreasing when times are tough and rising again when the economy is better. From 1980-2007, the birth rate remained fairly stable at 65-70 births per 1,000 women ages 15-44. But after dropping during The Great Recession (2007-2009), it did not rebound. In 2020, the U.S. birth rate had declined nearly 20% from 2007.

When you factor in the death rate, we need each woman of childbearing age to birth 2.1 children on average simply to keep our U.S. population stable. In 2022, the rate was only 1.6 children per childbearing-age woman. So we have hit record lows for the replacement rate of population, and the trend doesn’t seem to be reversing.

I keep abreast of these statistics so I can share them with those who look askance at my five children or Granny Smith’s seven children or great-grandmother Richardson’s 11 offspring. Some thought I was crazy to keep reproducing and assumed it was due to ignorance, but believe it or not, there are still some of us who yearn for and appreciate big families.

After Roe v. Wade was overturned last week, it struck me that I was the poster child for “She needs an abortion.” At the birth of my youngest son, I was 42, had suffered poor health for several years, was at much greater risk to deliver a baby with birth defects, lived below the poverty level, had miscarried five children and had four living children.

Yes, my older children lived below the poverty level for much of their childhood and had a sickly mother for a time, but now all five are thriving, mostly well-educated and giving back to the world. Bad circumstances do not mean a child would be better off dead. I cannot imagine my life without my beloved baby boy who has brought joy to so many, despite the circumstances of his birth.

Consider the following true stories of pregnancies that by today’s commonly-held beliefs should’ve been aborted:

A preacher’s wife living in extreme poverty became pregnant with her 15th child. Aborting that child would’ve killed John Wesley, one of the greatest evangelists of all time.

A woman with tuberculosis, married to an alcoholic probably suffering from syphilis, is pregnant. An abortion in this case would’ve killed Beethoven.

A 13-year-old black girl is pregnant after being raped by a white man at knifepoint. Aborting the product of this violent crime would’ve killed Ethel Waters, who became famous singing with the Billy Graham crusades.

An unwed teenage girl is pregnant, but her distraught fiancé is not the father. I am so glad abortion was not an option on the old paths, or her parents may have advised her to kill Jesus Christ.

I am horrified by rape and incest and believe perpetrators deserve the worst punishment. I also despise poverty and hate disease. But even in the midst of tragic circumstances, I believe God can birth something beautiful.

So I want to encourage both those who support the overturning of Roe v. Wade and those who don’t. If we all work together in love, we can support those babies and mothers whose circumstances are less than desirable. Those who are pro-life need to be pro-life from womb to tomb. Don’t insist a woman have a baby she feels she cannot support and then leave her hanging. Christian ethics, you say? Then put your money where your mouth is.

You Christians who believe no baby should be aborted, how about stepping up to the plate and helping foster or adopt some of these “unwanted” children? I believe all children should be wanted by someone. My hubster halfheartedly jokes that if he turned me loose, I would take in a houseful of orphans. He ain’t wrong.

We can make this new reality work if we can lay down our swords of division and take up our plowshares of peace. Workable solutions can be found, and I’m ready to put my hand to the plow. I hope you will join me.

Leslie Bray Brewer can be emailed at theoldpathsatwalnutcove@yahoo.com. Her blog is at http://timesofrefreshingontheoldpaths.wordpress.com.

Leslie Bray Brewer can be emailed at theoldpathsatwalnutcove@yahoo.com. Her blog is at http://timesofrefreshingontheoldpaths.wordpress.com.