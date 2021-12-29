The Old Paths: Sleep tight, no light

It was the best of advice; it was the worst of advice. There I was, still up at 1 a.m. listening to John Tesh’s “Intelligence for Your Life” Christmas radio show. It was then that Tesh shared one of his tidbits of wisdom to improve our lives: If you have trouble sleeping, don’t listen to music for one hour before bedtime.

Okay, John, your radio show doesn’t air here until midnight. If I stop my music one hour before bedtime, that means I can’t listen to your show. So, in a way, your advice cuts your own throat.

My conclusion? The noble Tesh cares more about my wellbeing than he does his radio ratings. That makes me want to listen to his show even more, but since I only tune in during the holidays, this whole dilemma is now a moot point.

Why? Because when I woke up Monday morning, Mix 99.5 (formerly WMAG in High Point) and Virginia’s Q99 had reverted to regular music—no more Christmas music. Jed Clampett would exclaim, “If that don’t take the ham off the hog!” We’re still off work, out of school, watching holiday movies and playing games we got for Christmas. Cue the music please!

Some families can’t have Christmas gatherings until after Dec. 25. Some festivities, such as holiday light displays, continue until New Year’s Day. So why chop the music as soon as Christmas Day is over?

If people complain that holiday music goes on too long, then don’t start it right after Halloween, for goodness sakes! Radio 99.5 started playing the holiday favorites on Nov. 5; Q99 on Nov. 12. If I had my druthers, they’d start playing it later in November and then keep it going until New Year’s, the way they used to.

As my former pastor Brother Bob used to say, “I’ve done gone to meddling,” so let me get off my “Save the Christmas Music!” soapbox and return to the whole “no music right before bed” advice. When Tesh discussed this issue on his show, he used a term unfamiliar to the hubster and me — “earworm.” He said listening to music right before bed can cause earworms.

“What in tarnation is an earworm?” The term conjured up mental pictures of a slimy creature crawling around in my ear as I slept — all because I wanted to hear Nat King Cole sing “The Christmas Song” before bed. But no worries, dear readers. Let’s cut through the cloth and get to the cheese. An earworm is simply a song that gets stuck in your head and keeps involuntarily playing on repeat in your brain.

Have you had that happen? Studies show that 90 percent of people experience an earworm at least once a week. The logical cause is that you have listened to that song recently. Perhaps it triggered a memory for you which intensified its hold on your brain. So when you try to sleep, some scientists believe your brain starts unloading things, including song lyrics that play repeatedly on a loop.

Thus, according to experts, insomniacs should turn off music at least an hour before bed. They should also avoid screens of any kind — TV, computer, phone. Bright screens emit blue light which stimulates our brains and makes us more alert—obviously not what we want when it’s nighty-night time.

You see, deep in your brain is something about the size of a grain of rice and shaped like a pine cone — hence its name, the pineal gland. This tiny endocrine gland secretes melatonin (a hormone needed for sleep) when the light we take in becomes dimmer. When light stimulates the photoreceptors in the pineal gland — whether the light comes from your phone screen or your bathroom bulb — the production of melatonin slows down. This can make sleep difficult.

So when nature calls in the middle of the night, try not to turn on a bright light. Perhaps a bathroom nightlight is a solution. And when you can’t sleep and reach for the phone beside your bed to check your Facebook messages or tomorrow’s weather, scientifically you may be intensifying your problem.

In this modern world of neon lights marring our nighttime vistas, third-shift jobs, artificial lights in our homes, and screens of all types being our primary entertainment, I do believe sleep has been consequently and negatively affected.

My thought is that God designed our bodies (hello pineal gland!) to respond to light. When the sun rises, we are hardwired to wake up. When the sun sets, our bodies begin to wind down for sleep. As we keep the lights glaring in our nighttime worlds, our bodies get the message that we’re not ready for sleep. So why should our brains send out the melatonin to make us sleepy?

You’ve probably heard that reading before bed is conducive to sleep, but that’s not true if you’re reading on your Kindle or iPad. Try holding a literal book again, for a change. And if you find that reading Scripture calms you down for sleep, perhaps you could grab Grandma’s old Bible from the shelf instead of reading from the Bible app on your phone. It makes a difference.

Sometimes I feel a contradiction in my very soul. I yearn for the old paths of lamplight by night with a dying fire on the hearth — Pa reading the Bible or a family classic aloud to the young’uns while Ma knits more by feel than sight. Yet my life is so busy during the day that it is often nighttime before I can check my emails, reply to my Facebook messages or write newspaper columns on my laptop. (And let’s don’t forget my habit of watching West Coast baseball on a bright TV screen late at night April through October.)

As we leave behind the Yuletide season and prepare to begin 2022, I intend to make some big changes in my life. One of those is to set aside the hour before bedtime as a time for no screens and no music, but rather a precious time of reading a literal book or perhaps writing in my journal (again, in a book I can touch rather than in my online diary). Journaling with pen in hand before bedtime has been found to positively affect sleep.

The “Pa” at my house works late hours, I don’t know how to knit and the kids don’t appreciate reading aloud much anymore. Nonetheless, I can do my part to get back to the rhythms of light my Creator programmed my body to respond to. I guess you could say I’ve been enlightened. I hope you have been, too. Let’s do what we can to make 2022 the best year of our lives!

Leslie Bray Brewer can be emailed at theoldpathsatwalnutcove@yahoo.com. Her blog is at http://timesofrefreshingontheoldpaths.wordpress.com.