History lesson

An early architectural plan for a Rosenwald School, of which 5,000 were built across the South. Julius Rosenwald and Booker T. Washington became friends and set out to try to correct the inequality of education for young blacks. A class photo at the school in Walnut Cove, some time in the 1930s. The historic marker in front of the building outlines the story of the Colored School.

WALNUT COVE — It was a very unusual partnership – the Jewish CEO and the African American scholar. But together they made a huge difference in the lives of uncountable numbers of black children in the South.

On Saturday there will be a celebration on one of the fruits of their partnership.

At a time when there was no formal education offered for people of color, Booker T. Washington, founder of the Tuskegee Institute and Julius Rosenwald, the man who turned Sears, Roebuck and Co. into the largest retailer in the world, collaborated to help build nearly 5,000 schools for black children in 15 Southern states.

The important part was that it was the community that raised the money for their local school. Rosenwald provided seed money and Washington provided the drive to make it happen.

Prominent leaders of the Civil Rights Movement like Medgar Evers, Maya Angelou, and Congressman John Lewis were products of these institutions.

Only a few of the Rosenwald schools remain. One is at the corner of Dalton and Brook in Walnut Cove, the first school in Stokes County to provide an educational opportunity to black youngsters. It was built in 1921.

Washington, born into slavery, became one of the most famous educators in American history. Rosenwald, a first-generation immigrant son of a peddler, became one of American’s first philanthropists.

North Carolina had among the most Rosenwald schools built with 800.

One trait that the Rosenwald schools share is the large, almost floor to ceiling windows. This particular school, a Craftsman-style building about 50 by 75 feet with a small projecting vestibule out front, housed a school from 1921 to 1952. After that it was an apartment building, then vacant and falling into disrepair.

But in 1994, one alumnus stepped up to save it. Dorothy Hairston Dalton, who walked two miles to and from the school, organized her women’s group, the Walnut Cove Christmas Savings Club, to raise money to buy and restore the building.

“She walked by the school one day and had a vision of restoring the school,” said Dr. Dana Dalton of her mother. “She and her club members decided that ‘yes, we need to save this.’ So she dispatched her son to find out if the DeHart family would sell it to the club.”

Preservation North Carolina and the Rural Initiative stepped up to help. No one knew it was a Rosenwald School until that preservation effort. At that point the National Trust and the National Register of Historic Places got on board.

Dalton said that the school was prominent in the community and served as the precursor to London High School. The tenth grade was as far as you could go; if you were African American and wanted to get your high school diploma, you had to enroll in Madison or Winston-Salem.

Beyond education, the building was used as a gathering place for community events, even showing movies. It’s now home to the county’s Senior Center and once again used daily.

“In realizing the school was built in 1921, this was a perfect time for a centennial celebration, Rosenwald Day,” Dalton said.

The Walnut Cove Colored School Board of Directors began organizing the 100th anniversary party, in part to help today’s generations understand the importance of the school and the incredible story to save it.

“History is under assault,” she said. “Oral history is very important. It’s important for true history to be told and preserved for generations to come. So we want this day not only to be a celebration, but a history lesson. … What it took for students to be able to go to school. They didn’t have all the stuff that other schools had but they persevered. It’s a testament to the tenacity of black folks back then who knew the importance of education.”

The Lilies Project and the Stokes County Arts Council have partnered to sponsor Saturday’s Centennial Celebration, which will begin at 11 a.m. Other sponsors are Ingle’s, Food Lion, Domino’s, Sam’s Pizza, Milano Pizza, Duke Energy, Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, the Senior Center and the Town of Walnut Cove.

The day will feature a documentary on some the remaining alumni from the school. The Allen Brothers from Mount Airy will provide music. There will be games, food and other activities.

An important blessing of the elders and acknowledgement to the ancestors by the Harambee Collective of the Triangle will occur shortly after the start of the celebration.

And of course the celebration will happen on Juneteenth.

Parking will be available in the neighborhood and at local churches. Participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

“This is a historic gem for Walnut Cove and beyond,” Dalton said. “It’s not just a building, but historically significant. Thank goodness it was saved, because it’s a piece of history that we would have never gotten back.”