The Old Paths: Jeepers creepers, what about those peepers?

Have you heard the peepers peeping yet? I am a peeper freak. And before anyone misunderstands, allow me to clarify that I’m talking about the tiny chorus frogs that make high-pitched “peeping” noises to alert us that spring is nigh upon us. Some say the sound reminds them of sleigh bells. All I know is that their peeps fill me with a sense of joyful anticipation of my favorite season.

The northern spring peepers are what we have here. They can be found in large numbers throughout the the eastern U.S. and Canada — primarily in wooded areas near ponds, swamps, marshlands and the like. Because I live in a low-lying area beside an oft-flooded creek, the peepers are prevalent on my property.

However, I can only verify this by the loud sounds they make at night (and occasionally on rainy days). I cannot claim to have seen one since these minuscule one-inch critters tend to hide from people. Some folks don’t give two shucks for nothing for the sound of the peepers, but I love it!

Only the males make this chirping call of which I speak, and the object of it is one of the oldest motivating forces known to man (and frogs!) — to get a gal. These amphibian gals tend to prefer the louder, more rapid “peeps” emitted by the older, bigger males (you know — those hulking inch-and-a-half-long fellows!). A fun frog fact is that the females are actually larger than the males.

However, an unfortunate frog fact is that when the females are lured in by the mating calls, some of them are snatched up by males that don’t peep at all but simply hang out near the more vocal frogs. Talk about bait and switch!

The peeper gals don’t hang out long with the fellers once the siren song renders them smitten. In the words of Earth, Wind and Fire, after the love has gone, the female releases an average of 900 eggs under vegetation at water’s edge or in the water before hopping on back to the forest. Before her trail is even cold, that mating-manic male starts peeping again to draw in yet another lovelorn female for him to snag.

If he by accident grabs another male and tries to mate, the snagged male emits a very different-sounding peep, as if to say, “Hey, dude — you’re dialing the wrong number!”

This year my friendly neighborhood frogs began peeping in early February, but last year — with its early spring — I literally heard some just after New Year’s Day! I must confess that I worry about them when the late winter/early spring nights are frigid, but I need not fret. The spring peeper has a natural antifreeze-type substance in its blood — glycerol, once widely used in vehicle antifreeze — which allows it to survive freezing temperatures.

At other times I have felt anxious about the peepers when I am enjoying their spring concert, and they suddenly all go silent at once. My friend April tells me that her Great-Grandpa Lansing Hawkins taught her on The Old Paths that individual peepers go silent when they find their mate. Let’s face it: those frogs aren’t making jingle bell sounds for my evening enjoyment; they’ve got love on their minute minds.

However, Pa Hawkins also said that the peeper choir will abruptly hush if a predator is nearby (owl, snake, salamander, large spider) or when a storm drives them to take cover. That first-case scenario proves my worries are not unfounded. I suppose I am a mite too fond of my peeps. When their nightly serenade ends by about late May, I am always a bit forlorn to think that spring is well-sprung and knock, knock, knockin’ on summer’s door.

But it’s not just the peepers that foretell spring’s arrival; it’s also the daffodils I’ve begun seeing once more — newly aglow with yellow-gold glory. Not even the “springing forward” on Saturday night that strips us of an hour of sleep nor Monday’s “Beware the ides of March” can dim the magnificence of resurrected spring!

I prefer putting a positive spin on those sometimes-dreaded days anyhow. It’s only one measly hour of sleep we lose, plus Daylight Saving Time allows us to enjoy the light longer in the evening. Julius Caesar may have been assassinated on the “ides of March” (March 15), and the Romans may have used that day for a dreaded time of settling debts, but for us, it simply means spring is only five days away.

And even before the vernal equinox brings spring at 5:37 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, we have yet another day of interest — St. Patrick’s Day. As a person with Scot-Irish blood, as well as a mother of Irish dancers, I quite fancy St. Paddy’s Day. ( And please note my spelling of that; most of my Irish friends wish folks wouldn’t call it “St. Patty’s Day.” “Patty” is short for “Patricia”; “Paddy” is short for the Irish “Padraig,” which in English is “Patrick.”)

Although March 17 is actually the day St. Patrick died, it has become a celebratory day of all things Irish. The wearing of the green is mandatory if you want to avoid being pinched all day on Wednesday. (And no, green underwear doesn’t count; we definitely wouldn’t want you to have to prove it to us anyhow.)

So take heart, dear readers. The winter of our discontent — with its record-setting rain, its COVID-induced solitude, its lack of snow — is pert’ near over. (When’s the last time you heard Shakespeare and Jed Clampett in the same sentence?) If you are hankering for warmer weather, flowers, green leaves and the singing of birds, you are about to be as happy as a gopher in soft dirt. As the late author Hal Borland once wrote, “No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn.”

And besides, I have it on the best authority: The peepers told me!

Leslie Bray Brewer can be emailed at theoldpathsatwalnutcove@yahoo.com. Her blog is at http://timesofrefreshingontheoldpaths.wordpress.com.