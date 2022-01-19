The big news from the Supreme Court last week was that it was blocking President Biden’s mandate that workers at large businesses get vaccinated or be tested regularly. But perhaps lost was a twin decision upholding the mandate for healthcare workers.
That could directly impact any unvaccinated workers at LifeBrite and the many other medical facilities within Stokes County.
“We had worked through the mandate process based on the original deadline and had implemented all policies and exemptions granted by December 6,” said LifeBrite’s Administrator Pam Tillman. “We are having to make some revisions based on clarifications, such as requiring non vaccinated staff to wear an N95 mask. This process adds another layer of work for us to monitor compliance with policy and regular testing of unvaccinated staff.”
“That will be a decision made by the county,” said Tammy Martin, the county’s Heath director. “As of now we are not mandating vaccines.”
The court’s majority concluded the administration overstepped its authority by seeking to impose the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s vaccine-or-test rule on U.S. businesses with at least 100 employees. More than 80 million people would have been affected
The vaccine mandate for healthcare workers that the court will allow to be enforced nationwide scraped by on a 5-4 vote, with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joining the court’s more liberal members to form a majority.
The mandate covers virtually all healthcare workers in the country, applying to providers that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funding. It affects 10.4 million workers at 76,000 health care facilities as well as home health care providers. The rule does have medical and religious exemptions.
Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in dissent that the case was about whether the administration has the authority “to force healthcare workers, by coercing their employers, to undergo a medical procedure they do not want and cannot undo.” He said the administration hadn’t shown convincingly that Congress gave it that authority.
The final rule originally required healthcare workers to have at least their first shot by Dec. 6, 2021, and be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022, unless workers had medical or religious reasons for exemption. HHS estimated that the rule would impact approximately 10.3 million people working in hospitals and other healthcare settings.
Several states challenged the rule. HHS suspended enforcement of the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in light of the court decisions, but later reinstated the mandate in all states not involved in the cases. Currently, the government is enforcing the mandate in about half of the states, including North Carolina.
The federal department also updated compliance deadlines, requiring Medicare and Medicaid facilities to have their staff vaccinated with the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. 27. Staff must be up to date on COVID-19 immunization by Feb. 28.
In a statement Thursday, the American Hospital Association (AHA) said it will work with hospitals to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. “Now that the Supreme Court ruling has lifted the ban on the CMS vaccine mandate, the AHA will work with the hospital field to find ways to comply that balances that requirement with the need to retain a sufficient workforce to meet the needs of their patients,” said Rick Pollack, AHA president and CEO.
“We respect the ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court but remain concerned that the repercussions of the vaccine mandate among health care workers will be devastating to an already decimated long term care workforce. When we are in the midst of another COVID surge, caregivers in vaccine hesitant communities may walk off the job because of this policy, further threatening access to care for thousands of our nation’s seniors,” said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the American Health Care Association.