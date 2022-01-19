There have been four additional COVID-19 deaths in the past week, while the number of active cases has risen each day.
There are currently 965 active cases – up by 207 in the past week – and 28 persons are now hospitalized.
There are a total of 9,434 positive cases as of Tuesday, when the statistics were last updated by the Stokes County Health Department, an increase of 751 cases in the past week alone. Over the course of the pandemic there have been 8,319 recovered cases in the county.
The death toll now stands at 131.
LifeBrite Community Hospital Administrator Pam Tillman said that the hospital has been overwhelmed with COVID patients and among its staff.
The county’s Health Department said it is offering KN95 masks free to the community while supplies last. The limit is five per person; go by the Health Department office in Danbury to pick them up.
Experts say N95 and KN95 masks will work best to help keep you safe against the omicron COVID-19 variant. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated their guidance to suggest Americans choose these types of masks if possible. N95s and KN95s masks aren’t designed to get wet and shouldn’t be washed and reused like a cloth mask. But can you wear one more than once?
According to the NCDHHS Website, 49% of Stokes County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 46% have received more than one dose. Roughly 74% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 70% have been fully vaccinated.
About 99% of all new COVID-19 cases in the Southeast were attributed to the omicron variant as of Jan. 15, the latest date for which data is available, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Jan. 13, 33% of COVID tests in Stokes County came back positive, which matches the state average. That’s up from 25% on Jan. 3.
● Deaths from COVID-19 reached 20,000 people in North Carolina on Tuesday, a dark benchmark in the ongoing pandemic. The milestone comes less than a year after the state hit the 10,000 mark, which happened in February.
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 100,000 new cases over the holiday weekend, bringing the running total to more than 2.1 million since the pandemic’s beginning.
Hospitalizations also hit a record-breaking high Tuesday as the omicron variant continues its spread. After a week of steep rises in patients, that figure now stands at 4,630 people statewide.
At least 2,130,403 coronavirus cases have been reported in North Carolina, and at least 20,000 people have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 31,902 new COVID-19 cases. At least 4,630 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 4,467 the day before.
● Starting this week, Americans will be able to order free at-home, rapid tests online at COVIDTests.gov. To ensure broad access, the program will limit the number of tests sent to each residential address to four. Tests will usually ship within 7-12 days.
The Biden’s Administration is purchasing 1 billion of the tests to be made available as the omicron coronavirus variant — which evades COVID-19 vaccines and transmits more easily — spreads throughout the country. (The White House said it will also launch a call line through which people who don’t have access to the website can order the tests.) Clicking “order free at-home tests” on the website will take users to a U.S. Postal Service website where they can place an order. The only information needed to place an order is your name and address, but users can add their email address to get updates on their order.
● Hospital leaders throughout the region have taken to the airwaves to plead with residents to only come to emergency departments when absolutely necessary. ICUs are full of people admitted with respiratory failure and regular treatment beds are also crowded with those showing up for other problems who also test positive for the virus, even as staff are calling in sick and unable to come to work because they’re also testing positive.
Local hospital Emergency Departments said they are also stopping doing COVID tests for people who are now showing symptoms.
● COVID-19 cases and deaths are rising again at nursing homes across the U.S. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 32,000 COVID-19 cases among nursing home residents were reported in the week ending Jan. 9. That report is close to a record. Experts say the situation is not as severe as December 2020, thanks to vaccines. Nursing homes, which were hit hard early on in the pandemic, have about 87% of residents fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.