A crowd that included a number of LifeBrite Community Hospital employees gathered Monday afternoon at The Arts Place for a Town Hall meeting on the future of healthcare in Stokes County.

DANBURY — The final in a series of town hall-style meetings on the LifeBrite Community Hospital will happen in King tonight, beginning at 7 p.m. at Recreation Acres.

On Monday afternoon a crowd bolstered by several LifeBrite employees gathered at The Arts Place here to view the presentation from the Hospital Operations Committee, ask questions and discuss the future of medical care in the county.