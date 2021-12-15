DANBURY — The final in a series of town hall-style meetings on the LifeBrite Community Hospital will happen in King tonight, beginning at 7 p.m. at Recreation Acres.
On Monday afternoon a crowd bolstered by several LifeBrite employees gathered at The Arts Place here to view the presentation from the Hospital Operations Committee, ask questions and discuss the future of medical care in the county.
As with the other meetings, Dwayne Young and Greg Collins of the committee went through a presentation, with some input from County Commissioner Rick Morris, who serves as chair of the hospital Trustees, on current services that are offered. They then shifted into some future plans that the committee has.
“We need to replace the (Danbury) hospital,” Young said. “It’s an old building that needs help, or is beyond help. We’re getting close on that. (Limitations) make it difficult to maintain a controlled medical environment.”
“When the county hired an architect to survey the county-owned buildings,” Collins added, “he came to the County Commissioners almost immediately and said it was critical to do something on the hospital facility ASAP.”
That would include a new building that’s roughly half the size of the current 52,000 square foot Danbury facility, constructed on the lower parking lot. The current facility would remain open while the new part is built.
The other part of the plan is to replace or renovate the LifeBrite facility in King, adding a 24/7 Emergency Department. “There used to be an Emergency Room in King but it was not open 24/7, which caused problems,” Collins said. King could also receive respiratory care and observation beds.
Morris mentioned the $10 million in the new state budget for LifeBrite Hospital, but clarified that the Technical Corrections Bill that followed passage of the budget specifically calls for this money to be spent on new construction. He also talked about USDA loans and grants. “We have a good track record with the USDA,” Morris said. “They put a lot of money in this (Arts Place) building you’re sitting in.”
Before opening the meeting up to the audience, there were four key points offered: the desire to “thrive, not survive,” as Young put it; the need for community support and utilization; the importance of access to medical care for Stokes residents; and the connection of healthcare access and facilities to other economic drivers within the county.
Among the suggestions was preventative healthcare services, expanded physical therapy and exercise options, programs for the elderly, a 24-hour pharmacy and more nutrition education.
“With all the diabetes and heart conditions, we need to improve our eating habits,” said Rite Meeks. “That’s where I think we should start.”
Piggybacking on that suggestion, County Manager Shannon Shaver suggested working with the county’s Cooperative Extension staff for things like cooking classes. A previous try at cooking classes was not marketed well so not well attended, one staffer said.
When asked about a total cost figure, Morris said it will depend on exactly what services local residents want before a cost can be determined. “That’s probably the next step.”
Several attendees, as they have at previous meetings, said that the hospital needs to do a better job in marketing and advertising its services.”
Meeks also suggest a quarterly newsletter “that highlights different programs.”
To a suggestion about partnering with Forsyth Tech’s Stokes campus for nursing and other health programs, LifeBrite Administrator Pam Tillman said these are already in place. “We have contracts with the community colleges to do clinicals and CNA classes.”
Eric Cone of the Sheriff’s Department reminded of security measures needed to restrict access to patients, and because the county jail is close by.
One speaker lauded Administrator Pam Tillman, saying she had “kept the hospital open and functional in more ways than you can know.”