SANDY RIDGE — “I saw people walking by a man that was dying,” Pastor Randy Cook of True Light Baptist Church says.
This past January, at a local business “just down the street,” he encountered a man who had overdosed in his car in the presence of a terrified friend. Cook went into emergency mode, attempting to do what he could to save the man’s life until medics arrived.
When it was determined that the man would live, Cook remembers how grateful his friend was for the pastor’s timely intervention. The car was headed toward the building as the driver went unconscious. Although Cook witnessed an event that could have been fatal, something he was most disturbed by was the apathetic attitudes of the bystanders.
“People are desensitized. I don’t want to be that type of individual.”
The substance abuse crisis in Stokes County hits close to home for Cook, who had an alcohol problem at age 15. Bad influences in his life, such as a childhood neighbor who offered him marijuana at 13, led to a destructive spiral that lasted about a decade.
“Because of things that happened to me in life, I had an attitude. I actually got kicked out of school and went to an alternative school in Mount Airy for a while. I couldn’t afford the gas to get up there, so I dropped out.”
Prospects brightened at age 16 when Cook met the woman who is now his wife. “She didn’t like the drugs. After a while, I quit, but I still had a drinking problem. We got married when I was 18.”
Cook’s drinking problem came to a sudden halt when his wife became pregnant. At a regular check-up for her, she was informed she was expecting. In that moment, Cook knew he had to quit.
“Recovery wasn’t challenging for me at all… I didn’t touch anything until my son got to be about a year old. We were at the beach with some of my friends, and they had a case of beer, and I drank a half of a can. [My son] was used to me having a Dr. Pepper in my hand so he walked over and reached for my Budweiser. That was it.”
Cook’s self-described “willpower” and lack of struggles in his journey to sobriety are rare. Many do not experience that ease or ever recover. Cook recounts his memory of his alcoholic uncle, whom he witnessed die on his grandmother’s kitchen floor as family members tried to resuscitate him.
It has been several years since Cook’s drug and alcohol issues ceased. The now 43-year-old pastor feels that he, along with Brother Jamie Doss, are in a position to counsel others in similar situations through the word of God.
Cook was saved at age 28 after some skepticism and apprehension regarding Christianity. “The Lord put it on my heart to preach and started opening up doors.”
Cook and Doss met through Rock of Ages, a program that facilitates pastors preaching in prisons. The two traveled together to Florida, Ohio and everywhere in-between, becoming friends while not knowing they lived 10 minutes away from each other.
A tent meeting that Cook held five years ago gave him some inspiration for his goals. Shining Light Baptist Church had set up a tent “in the middle of a field” to advise others regarding drug problems, expecting around 150 attendees; 820 showed up in one day.
“We’ve seen people come to this tent meeting and get help. A lot of people are scared of a church. You throw a tent out in the middle of a field, people will come,” Cook said.
The ideas behind the tent meeting, Cook’s background, and the current circumstances regarding Stokes’ drug crisis led Cook and Doss to start a men’s rescue mission. Although they are still in the planning stages for the True Light Rescue Mission, they outline that it will offer men suffering from substance abuse issues a place to stay, food, and counsel.
Doss will be the director, as Cook says he is the perfect fit with “14 years of experience helping people.”
Both men are aware of the myriad of factors leading to substance abuse issues and are taking steps to formulate an empathetic program towards those. Still, something unique about this upcoming offering from Shining Light is the understanding environment.
“We don’t have a huge congregation, but a lot of them have been touched by [substance abuse],” Cook says. The program will also aim to show the affected that they can have autonomy and independence. The affected will be helped, and those around them will be, too. “We’d like to see a well-rounded program that helps the family.”
The two also firmly believe that prejudice has exacerbated this local crisis. “There again, that is what I would call the crowd that has not been touched by it. They don’t believe there’s hope for these people. It’s the lack of compassion that people have for others. I believe there’s hope for everybody.”
Their “Vision and Mission,” as stated on the inside of their brochure, is to “show men how God can change their lives by the grace of God and for his glory.” Eighteen harrowing statistics are listed in the “Why Us” section, further documenting the extent of the opioid crisis nationally.
These two men come from very different stories: Cook, whose mother predicted he would be dead by age 18, and Doss, who “has never been on drugs or drank alcohol.” Regardless, their strong friendship and passion for this issue have bonded them together and moved them towards forming this program.
The mission will offer these two perspectives at once to help those who need it in a judgment-free manner. “We’re not here to beat anybody up; we’ve all got problems. We’re just here to show there’s something better out there,” Doss says.
“A lot of people are hurting tonight.”
If you are seeking help or are interested in volunteering with the True Light Rescue Mission, contact Randy Cook at 336-407-3295 or Jamie Doss at 276-229-5898.