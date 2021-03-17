An increasing supply of the vaccines for COVID-19 means that more and more citizens are becoming elligible to get a shot — or two shots — in the arm.
The Stokes County Health Department has given over 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, says Health Director Tammy Martin.
“I haven’t heard from the state if we will be receiving any of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” she said. Johnson & Johnson is a one-shot dose, as opposed to two for Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
“We are open to Group 4 and all other groups that haven’t received their vaccine. Please call 336-593-2401 to add your name to our list. Or you can email covid19@co.stokes.nc.us. We are moving through our current list quicker now as more locations have vaccines available.”
People with chronic health conditions such as heart disease, asthma, obesity, diabetes and autoimmune disorders became eligible as of this Wednesday for COVID vaccines in North Carolina, a week earlier than previously announced.
Gov. Roy Cooper and Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services, said that any adults at high risk for severe illness in Group 4 can join the lines to get an inoculation.
That also includes smokers, current and former, if they’ve smoked at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime, in line with guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of early this week, North Carolina had fully vaccinated more than 1.1 million people, a milestone that’s giving many optimism that the other side of the pandemic is in sight.
“This move to Group 4 is good news and it’s possible because of the tireless work of our state health officials, vaccine providers, federal partners, our North Carolina National Guard and Emergency Management and so many others,” Cooper said. “I want you to know your work is making all the difference.”
On April 7, North Carolina will open vaccine eligibility to other essential workers not yet vaccinated such as those working in:
- Chemical fields such as petrochemical plants, pharmaceutical facilities and consumer products;
- Commercial facilities including retail and hotel workers;
- Communications and information technology such as dispatchers for service repairs and data center operators;
- Defense industrial base workers;
- Energy including electric, petroleum, natural and propane gas workers;
- Financial services;
- Hazardous materials such as nuclear facility workers or those managing medical waste;
- Public works infrastructure such as plumbers, electricians, exterminators and park workers;
- Housing and real estate; and
- Wastewater and water treatment plants.
College students living in dormitories and other group settings such as fraternity and sorority houses will also be eligible for vaccines after April 7.
“Group 4 is very large,” Cohen said.
North Carolinians have access to the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“We are very fortunate to now have three tested, safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines that keep people out of the hospital and prevent death from this virus,” Cohen said. “With improving supplies, North Carolina can get more people vaccinated sooner and meet our goals to provide equitable access to vaccines in every community in the state.”
*Because more people are getting vaccinated, the federal government recently released new guidance for how long-term care facilities and nursing homes can safely expand visitation options during the pandemic.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the CDC collaborated on the new guidance which calls for allowing indoor visitation at all times and for all residents with some caveats.
Earlier this month, Cohen announced that her department was easing visitation restrictions in skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes and other licensed facilities because case rates were down 15-fold.
*Local numbers, updated Tuesday, show 3,841 citizens have been diagnosed with COVID, with 3,734 persons recovered and 77 deaths. That’s no increase in deaths in the past week. There are currently just 30 active cases in the county, with one person hospitalized.
According to DHHS data, as of Tuesday:
- 11,622 people total in North Carolina have died of coronavirus.
- 879,825 have been diagnosed with the disease. Of those, 1,039 are in the hospital.
- 837,824 people who had COVID-19 have recovered.
- To date, 10,652,888 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
*The DHHS has an online tool to help North Carolinians know when they will be eligible to get their vaccine. The “Find My Vaccine Group” walks users through a series of questions to determine which vaccine group they are in. People can then sign up to be notified when their group can get vaccinated. Visit https://findmygroup.nc.gov/.