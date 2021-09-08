There were a lot of things happening on the local COVID-19 front this week.
Most importantly is the fact that three county schools have reported “clusters” and have shut down until at least Friday, when the situation will be reevaluated. King Elementary, Southeastern Middle School and Piney Grove Middle School have all switched to remote learning because of the number of COVID cases. (See related schools’ story.)
The latest Stokes County numbers, updated by the Health Department on Tuesday, show a total of 5,367 positive cases and 4,979 recoveries. Deaths remained at 88, but there are now 300 active cases, including seven who are in the hospital.
Still, those two numbers are down slightly from the 304 active and eight hospitalized on Sept. 3.
The department also updated the vaccination percentages on Tuesday: 42% have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, while just 38% are fully vaccinated.
To that end, the Piedmont Triad Regional Council is facilitating two major vaccination events in Stokes County. The first will be at LifeBrite Community Hospital in Danbury on Sept. 16 from 3-7 p.m., and the second at the American Legion Post 290 on Main Street in King on Sept. 23, also from 3-7.
In addition to vaccinations, people will receive free groceries, a chance to win gift cards, and receive information from several organizations serving Stokes County without ever having to leave their vehicle.
Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccinations will be available at each event. Walk-ins will be welcome, and the even is open to age 12 and up.
“As of Sept. 6, the COVID Act Now website reported, 37% of eligible people in Stokes County are vaccinated against COVID-19,” a news release said. “In the past 30 days, COVID cases have dramatically increased due to the Delta variant, straining the county’s hospital’s capacity. Hospitals in the region are limiting non-emergency and elective medical procedures as they are nearing or at capacity with patients with COVID-19.”
That same website also lists Stokes County’s risk level at “very high.” Our positive test rate is 14.4%, when the state wants that level to be below 5%.
● As Labor Day disappears in the rearview mirror, experts are now worrying about the holiday aftermath for COVID-19 cases. This past weekend featured packed beaches, full football stadiums and crowded airports. all of which could mean a COVID-19 case surge, when infection rates are already high. Lots of people found themselves either traveling, attending football games, enjoying family cookouts or heading out to bars and restaurants.
In hospitals across North Carolina and the nation, intensive care units were packed to the rafters with desperately ill and dying COVID-19 patients – the overwhelming majority of whom did not avail themselves of free and widely available vaccines. The pandemic death toll in North Carolina alone inched closer to 15,000.
● After a year-and-a-half of emergency federal support for many Americans who took a financial hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of workers are now on their own. An estimated 8.9 million Americans lost all of their unemployment benefits yesterday, per the Associated Press, just days after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected an extension of the federal eviction moratorium. Despite signs that the Delta variant is dimming hopes for a major economic recovery this fall, the Biden Administration has signaled that it’s not planning to push for further federal unemployment benefits.
● State test results show that student learning suffered greatly last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fewer than half of students – 45.4% – in grades K-12 passed state reading, math and science exams during the 2020-21 school year. The much-anticipated scores were released this week during the State Board of Education’s regular meeting. They reflect the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic and related disruptions affected the state’s 1.5 million schoolchildren, many of who spent most of the academic year learning remotely.