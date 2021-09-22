The second Stokes County mass COVID-19 vaccination event organized by the Piedmont Triad Regional Council is happening Thursday from 3-7 p.m. This drive-through event is happening at the American Legion Post 290 on South Main Street in King.
Last Thursday’s event at LifeBrite Community Hospital in King had a good turnout, officials said.
The latest numbers from the Stokes County Health Department, released Tuesday, show 392 active cases, up by four in the past week, with 17 of those currently in the hospital.
There have been 5,804 lab-confirmed positive cases, up 215 cases since last week, and 5,297 recoveries.
There have also been four new COVID deaths in the county in the past week, pushing the total number of deaths to 98.
The county’s vaccination rate inched up to 40% this week.
Health Director Tammy Martin made an appearance at the county’s Board of Education meeting Monday night and said that while “the county’s numbers are still up, but kind of leveling off. We hope they will soon be trending downward.”
Martin also noted that the youngest person in the county to die of COVID was 27 years old.
â Some good news: The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in North Carolina has declined a second week in a row. With 15,824 cases over the weekend, North Carolina has confirmed just under 43,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days. The two weeks before, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 44,933 and 50,154 new cases each.
The downward trend comes after weeks of rapidly increasing cases due to the Delta variant, a mutation of the coronavirus that’s more than twice as contagious as the original strain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 98% of sequenced virus in North Carolina is Delta, the latest CDC data show. The number of people hospitalized with the virus statewide has surged from 396 in early July to 3,323 as of Monday, though that number has decreased recently. Deaths from COVID-19 have spiked since July as well. So far in September, 849 people have died, and in August, 1,153 died, according to the latest reports from DHHS. In all of June and July combined, 378 people died.
A DHHS analysis from late August found unvaccinated people are more than four times likely to catch COVID-19 and 15 times more likely to die due to the disease,
â COVID-19 has now killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic did — approximately 675,000. The U.S. population a century ago was just one-third of what it is today, meaning the flu cut a much bigger, more lethal swath through the country. Like the Spanish flu, the coronavirus may never entirely disappear. Instead, scientists hope it becomes a mild seasonal bug as human immunity strengthens through vaccination and repeated infection. That could take time. “We hope it will be like getting a cold, but there’s no guarantee,” said Emory University biologist Rustom Antia.
â Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday that a second dose of its COVID vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection. Compared to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has always had a slightly lower efficacy. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 95% and 94%, respectively, against illness. A second dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine raises effectiveness to those levels, the company reports.
â Winston-Salem’s City Council voted 5-3 Monday to go forward with the Carolina Classic Fair, in a vote that was preceded by strong opinions on both sides of the issue. When the fair opens on Oct. 1, everyone attending or helping to put on the fair will be required to wear a mask at all times.
â Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon – a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters. The vaccine made by Pfizer already is available for anyone 12 and older. But with kids now back in school and the extra-contagious delta variant causing a huge jump in pediatric infections, many parents are anxiously awaiting vaccinations for their younger children. For elementary school-aged kids, Pfizer tested a much lower dose – a third of the amount that’s in each shot given now. Yet after their second dose, children ages 5 to 11 developed coronavirus-fighting antibody levels just as strong as teenagers and young adults, said Dr. Bill Gruber, a Pfizer senior vice president.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could soon authorize the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for young children, experts said — a development that offers hope in the midst of a dangerous time in the pandemic for kids, who account for a quarter of all cases reported last week. “It is conceivable that by Halloween, we could see shots going into arms, but it’s going to take a number of weeks for that process to work its way through,” Dr. James Hildreth, a vaccine adviser to the FDA, said Tuesday.
â Novant Health on Monday said it was keeping nearly 400 workers from coming to work because they have refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which is now part of the company’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program for employees. “Beginning this week, approximately 375 team members — across 15 hospitals, 800 clinics and hundreds of outpatient facilities — have been confirmed to be non-compliant and are not able to report to work. They will have an opportunity to comply over a five day, unpaid suspension period. If a team member remains non-compliant after this suspension period, he or she will have their employment with Novant Health terminated.” Novant said that 98.6% of more than 35,000 employees have gotten vaccinated.