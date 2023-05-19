Vaya Health opens doors in Stokes County

Dozens of people were on hand Friday for a ribbon cutting at Vaya Health. (Submitted photo)

Local officials recently gathered with those from Vaya Health to celebrate the organization’s ribbon cutting in Stokes County.

“Vaya Health is thrilled to celebrate the opening of a substance use and mental health treatment program in Stokes County today, along with our partner, October Road,” officials from the organization said during the ceremony on May 12. “The creation of this center has been a joint effort between Vaya and October Road and is designed to provide access to the resources that people in the community need to lead healthier lives.

“At Vaya, we are committed to improving the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve. By working with industry allies such as October Road, Vaya is able to work across its region to ensure communities and the people within them have access to the care they need. The new substance use and mental health treatment facility is staffed by trained professionals who can help with a wide range of issues, including mental health, substance use, and other behavioral health concerns.”

The office is located at 522 N Main Street in Walnut Cove.