Piney Grove students enjoy trek to beach

Piney Grove Middle School Assistant Principal Jacob Harbour gives a thumbs-up to the county buses he and his colleague, teacher Jessica Edwards, drove while transporting the school’s eighth graders to the North Carolina coast. Submitted photo

LAWSONVILLE — Thanks to successful fundraisers, generous donations, a $3,000 “Go Outside” grant from the North Carolina Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council, and ready and willing staff members, 51 Piney Grove Middle School students took part in the Piney Grove N.C. Road Trip to Fort Caswell at Caswell Beach.

The trip lasted from Wednesday, April 26 through Friday, April 28. The overnight excursion “was designed to be an academically standards-matched learning experience based on the same educational guidelines followed daily in eighth grade science, social studies/North Carolina and U.S. history, English/language arts, and math courses,” according to organizers of the trip.

Participating students were eligible based on “academic performance, exemplary behavior, and acceptable attendance habits throughout the 2022-2023 year at Piney Grove.

Accommodations were provided by Fort Caswell Coastal Retreat and Conference Center, owned by the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina. Fort Caswell regularly welcomes a range of public and private schools, groups, and organizations to experience the flora and fauna of coastal North Carolina for the purpose of learning and enjoyment.

Fort Caswell was Piney Grove Middle School’s home base while visiting nearby destinations including the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, the Fort Fisher Historic Site, the Oak Island Lighthouse, and in Raleigh, North Carolina’s Crabtree Valley Mall for dinner and shopping on the return trip back to Lawsonville.

The trek was made most affordable by taking two county activity buses by both road and water, driven by Piney-Grove CDL-holding staff members; a highlight of the trip was the round-trip between Southport and Fort Fisher, courtesy of the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division.