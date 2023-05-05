A physician conducts stroke testing with a patient in this stroke care simulation case. (Submitted photo)

“BE FAST: Time is of the Essence When Having Stroke Symptoms”

May is Stroke Awareness Month, a time when focus is put on educating people about the risks, symptoms, and prevention of stroke.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States, with someone having a stroke every 40 seconds; and the leading cause of disability. Stroke is a medical emergency that occurs when blood flow to the brain is interrupted, leading to brain cell death. This can result in permanent brain damage or even death.

There are several risk factors for stroke that all should be aware of. Some of the primary risk factors include high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, high cholesterol, and a family history of stroke. Other risk factors include obesity, poor diet, lack of exercise, and excessive alcohol consumption. It is important to manage these risk factors to reduce the likelihood of having a stroke.

One of the most crucial aspects of stroke prevention is recognizing the warning signs. The acronym BE FAST is an excellent tool to remember the most common symptoms of stroke.

Use the letters in B.E. F.A.S.T. to spot a stroke:

B = Balance Loss

E = Eyesight changes

F = Face Drooping – Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile. Is the person’s smile uneven?

A = Arm Weakness – Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

S = Speech Difficulty – Is speech slurred?

T = Time to call 911

Other signs of a stroke include sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, sudden confusion or trouble understanding.

If you or someone you know experiences any of these symptoms, call 911 immediately. Prompt medical attention can make all the difference in preventing brain damage or death.

“Time is brain,” explained Debbie Moser, RN, BSN, SCRN Stroke coordinator at Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy, “meaning that time is of critical importance when treating a stroke. The sooner a patient gets treatment, the greater the chance of a good recovery. At Northern Regional Hospital, every patient presenting stroke symptoms is rapidly evaluated by a physician and a CT scan of the head, both done within 10 minutes of the patient’s arrival to the hospital. The provision of fast, high-quality care offers the chance of a better outcome.”

Prevention is key when it comes to stroke. Lifestyle changes such as quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, and exercising regularly can reduce the risk of stroke. Managing conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol can also help prevent stroke. Eating a healthy diet that is low in salt and saturated fat and high in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can also lower the risk of stroke.

In recognition of its commitment to excellence in stroke care, Northern Regional Hospital has received the Stroke Excellence Center award from the Joint Commission, an independent, non-profit organization that accredits and certifies healthcare organizations.

Northern Regional Hospital’s Advanced Stroke Care Center provides comprehensive care for patients who have had a stroke, including diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and education.

“At Northern Regional Hospital’s Advanced Stroke Care Center, patients can expect the highest level of care,” hospital officials said. “The center’s team of experts includes emergency physicians, neurologists, Hospitalists, radiologists, and physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech therapists who work together to provide individualized care and rehabilitation for each patient.”

In addition to offering advanced stroke care, Northern Regional Hospital’s stroke center is actively involved in community education and outreach. The hospital offers stroke prevention education, community events, and educational materials to help raise awareness about stroke risk factors, symptoms, and prevention.

“Stroke Awareness Month is an important reminder that stroke is a serious medical condition that can be prevented with awareness and education. By understanding the risk factors and symptoms of stroke, we can take steps to reduce our risk and improve our overall health,”the hospital said. “And for those who do experience a stroke, advanced stroke care centers like Northern Regional Hospital’s Advanced Stroke Care Center are available to provide the highest level of care and support.”

For more information, visit choosenorthern.org/hospital-services/stroke/