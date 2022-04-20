Cardinal Urgent Care clinic is now open

Business owners, staff, city officials and Chamber board members cut the ribbon on the clinic on Tuesday. The three owners at Cardinal Urgent Care are Dr. Samir Patel (left), Nurse Practitioner Abigail Rooks (center) and Physicians Assistant Julie Gupton. Gupton gives a tour of the facilities during the Grand Opening on Tuesday.

KING — It’s notable, with all the recent debate and discussion on heath care access in Stokes County, that there is a new urgent care clinic that is up and running as of this week.

Cardinal Urgent Care is located in King Shopping Center at 607E South Main Street, between Foothills Grill & Tap and the Dollar Tree.

The three owners – physician Dr. Samir Patel, Physician Assistant Julie Gupton and Nurse Practitioner Abigail Rooks – welcomed city leaders, Chamber board members and friends at its official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

The location had a soft opening last week and has already seen nearly 40 patients. The business has 13 employees and six treatment rooms.

Cardinal Urgent Care offers acute care for illness and injuries, and offers services like X-rays, administering IV fluids, drug testing for jobs, physicals and vaccinations. They are also offering COVID testing required by foreign countries to those planning overseas trips. But mainly will be a local option to go for non-life-threatening emergencies.

“Our goal is to try and serve everybody and keep people out of the E.R.,” said Gupton. “We’ve seen increased numbers each day as the word is getting out.”

“We’ve had a warm welcome,” Rooks added. “It’s been a great experience.”

Dr. Patel said the owners chose King after doing market research in the Triad. “It looked at a lot of factors but mainly what kind of access to healthcare do folks have,” he said. “It came down to a couple of spots, and then we had to see what kind of spaces were available. We’re very happy with this location, which meets all our needs. It was a good find.”

Patel was born in California, grew up in Florida before relocating to Massachusetts to complete both undergraduate and medical school. He lives in Winston-Salem.

Gupton is a Certified Physician Assistant (PA) experienced in Urgent Care and Emergency Medicine. Having earned her PhD in Biomedical Engineering as well as her Master’s in Medical Science in PA Studies. She completed her PhD at Wake Forest and currently resides in Lewisville.

Rooks is a Board-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner with more than two decades of experience. She graduated in Nursing from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Masters in Nursing at Duke. She lives in Oak Ridge.

The three owners hope that the King location is the first of several clinics in an expanding network.

Hours for Cardinal Urgent Care are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

To learn more, call 336-983-9111, email admin@cardinaluc.com or visit www.cardinaluc.com.