Left behind: Family works to cope with son’s opioid death

Kelli Marshall has her son’s initials on her arm. Avery Marshall was a typical teen until an auto accident put him in the ICU for an extended time and left him with a traumatic brain injury.

KING — Kelli Marshall is ready to talk.

“Avery made a poor choice that cost him his life. However, silence would mean Avery’s death was in vain,” says Marshall definitively of her late son, Kenneth “Avery” Marshall, who died from a fentanyl overdose in 2017.

He is one of the 21 in Stokes County and 2,006 in North Carolina who lost their lives to opioids that year.

Avery, born on Father’s Day in 1997, “had such a great sense of humor,” his mother says. He had hobbies like that of the archetypal teenage boy: he enjoyed sports, loved playing basketball with his friends at the local YMCA, and had an extraordinary bond with his dog, Murray.

Reminders of Avery are everywhere in the Marshall home: in the pictures that line the mantle, in quotes, and in the movements of the golden dog that was his best and most loyal friend.

When Marshall talks about Avery, she seems to be somewhere else, in a distant, unattainable place where the Marshall family was a group of four. The three that remain – Kelli, her husband Barry, and their younger son Ben – have been irreversibly changed by his passing.

Avery’s life seems to have been ephemeral – fleeting, transient. Marshall feels robbed, though; his time on this earth was not enough.

Six months before his death in December 2017, Avery was in a car crash that would put him in the ICU for an extended time and leave him with a traumatic brain injury (TBI), causing him to be depressed. He worked through the damage done to his shoulder and hand with bouts of physical therapy, but otherwise, he recovered at home.

“He didn’t like to be smothered. He was very independent,” Marshall says. Pre-accident Avery was vastly different from post-accident Avery; Marshall saw changes in “his maturity level and rationalizing. He would get frustrated easier, as his recovery time was not as short as he’d hoped.”

Avery hadn’t been allowed to return to driving on his own, but on Dec. 19, he needed to get out of the house. Barry and Kelli Marshall let Avery go to see some friends and get a bite to eat, and “he never came home.”

The next few days are a blur, Kelli Marshall says. Avery had promised to be home early, and when he didn’t return after several hours, the worry grew. The sleepless night passed into the day, and when her son didn’t come home, she was forced to wait until the minimum time to file a missing persons report.

The clock struck 4 a.m. on Dec. 21, and it wasn’t Avery on the doorstep. It was the King Police. Avery Marshall was dead. According to police accounts, the eldest Marshall son overdosed on fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is approximately 50 times as potent as heroin.

Opioids have ravaged America, and North Carolina has been one of the hardest-hit states. According to a county report by the North Carolina Division of Public Health in 2020, Stokes County in the years 2010-2019 saw an enormous spike in drug-related deaths caused by synthetic narcotics, including fentanyl.

Last year, The New York Times wrote an article highlighting harm reduction programs, which noted that pre-pandemic, the Stokes County rate of overdose deaths from opioids was almost twice as high as the North Carolina average.

Marshall was tasked with the overwhelming job of planning her first-born son’s funeral through the Christmas holidays, and she remembers not feeling present throughout the process.

“I was in denial. For a long time. Because it was Christmas week, that was horrible, absolutely horrible. We had people in and out of the house the whole time. I’ll tell you the truth; I don’t even remember [it]. I was just in shock, I guess. We just went through the motions,” Marshall said. She did little but sit quietly on her couch for a year and “didn’t talk. I didn’t share my outrage.”

“It was a dark year, a very dark year.”

As the numbness began to fade, anger began to bubble up. Marshall eventually connected with other families who lost children in different types of accidents, but she feels they “don’t understand the anger.” In Marshall’s eyes, Avery’s death was a “very heinous, heartless crime.”

“Avery suffered the consequences of his poor decision. He paid the ultimate price – but he had some help in this process… He was a very kind individual. He would have never done this to somebody,” Marshall says, resting her head on her hand. Her eyes, reminiscent of Avery’s, drift up to her son’s photos on the mantle.

Two individuals involved in Avery’s passing who “watched him overdose, took his phone and belongings, and left his lifeless body in the back of a car in the Burger King parking lot,” Marshall says. By stealing his phone, any fleeting chance of survival was lost. “His options were gone.”

“They just abandoned him with no respect for life at all. They had options to call for help; they would have been protected by The Good Samaritan Law. There seems to be no accountability.”

“It is obviously immoral to do what these individuals did, but not prosecutable. To me, this is not a productive approach in handling these types of cases,” Marshall says.

She was complimentary of local law enforcement, mentioning the King Police officers and Detectives Harrison and Stewart: “[They] did a wonderful job of gathering evidence.”

The fight to move her son’s death along in the legal system wore on Marshall, leaving her frustration simmering beneath the surface. “I don’t know the right ways. I don’t know the answer to the problem. But as a mom, you should do everything you can to prevent anything like this,” Marshall says, becoming visibly emotional.

Marshall fluctuates between grief and indignation, her voice shifting as she reveals private thoughts formerly shuttered away. She states bluntly that she doesn’t think “we prosecute cases the way we should.” She firmly believes Stokes has not evolved its drug laws, and it stings to watch other counties become more stringent with their drug legislation. “How many deaths does it take?”

Marshall has done work with other outreach ministries, but never specifically to bring awareness to opioid issues. Marshall also credits her faith as the only thing that kept her going aside from her husband, younger son, and extended family.

Marshall preaches patience to parents when walking alongside a child with physical injury or trauma. “Oh, gosh, I don’t even know what I would say to them. Be patient, loving, and compassionate.” She remembers going to physical therapy with Avery and the challenges of trying to get him invested in his recovery.

Marshall says that “Avery was brought up in church. We’ve always talked to him about [drugs].”

Marshall thinks back to Avery’s old friends and supposes they would miss “his sense of humor. He was going to live life to the fullest. He was always, honestly, full of joy. He was very strong-willed and determined.”

“I find the joy in anything beautiful. My son is always there with me.”

Having dealt with potentially the most life-altering event any mother can think of and emerging in one piece, being able to talk about it, Marshall says simply, “I don’t think of myself as strong.” Yet, she has borne the burden of this loss and has decided to share her experience for other families’ sake. “I wouldn’t want another to have to endure life the way we endure life now.”

“It didn’t have to be this way for Avery. [I hope] his story can help save someone’s life or help them learn something.”

“His absence is always present,” she says. “I will always celebrate his birthdays and the accomplishments he made during his short time on this earth. In the chaos of the past five years, I know love for your child never ends. I find so much joy in talking about my wonderful, kind, and unique son.”

Something she seems insistent about is that an event like Avery’s death isn’t necessarily uncommon. “Don’t be naïve and think [drugs] can’t touch you.”

She is earnest in spreading her message about the steps people can take to prevent further demise at the hands of drugs. Marshall references the recommended procedure promoted by organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which instructs that in the event of another person overdosing, call 911 first. Following that, you should administer naloxone if it is present, a medication that can stop an overdose intravenously or through the nasal passages. Try to keep the person awake and breathing and lay them on their side to prevent choking, staying with them until emergency personnel arrives.

“Avery wasn’t an addict; it’s not about addiction. It’s about fentanyl – a death sentence.”

If you are in a crisis and need someone to talk to, text HOME to 741741. If you are struggling with mental health and or substance abuse, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration hotline at (800) 662-4357.