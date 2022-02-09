Area COVID numbers continue to decline

Local COVID-19 numbers continue to decline, the latest updates from the Stokes County Department of Health show.

On Tuesday night, the last time stats were updated, there were 201 active cases, down a whopping 630 from a week ago. Seven local residents are hospitalized, down one from last week, and there was one additional death, bringing the local death toll to 151.

Throughout the course of the pandemic there have been 10,895 confirmed positive cases and 10,536 recoveries. The number of new cases this week was 224, which was half of the previous week, a figure that was half of the number from the week before.

The county Health Department continues to operate a testing site at King First Baptist Church Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a drive-thru site with results the same day.

* The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,648 new cases across North Carolina on Tuesday, compared with 4,727 Monday, 9,195 Sunday and 10,145 Saturday. Tuesday’s total is the lowest daily count since the onset of the omicron surge. By comparison, the record-high daily case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.

North Carolina has recorded just under 2.5 million cases and 21,325 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began. The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 12 consecutive days.

* With the brutal omicron wave rapidly loosening its grip, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. are falling in 49 of 50 states, even as the nation’s death toll closes in on another bleak round number: 900,000. New cases per day have dropped by almost a half-million nationwide since mid-January, the curve trending downward in every state but Maine. And the number of Americans in the hospital with COVID-19 has fallen 15% over that period to about 124,000. The trends are giving public health officials hope that the worst of omicron is coming to an end, though they caution that things could still go bad again and dangerous new variants could emerge.

* Wearing any type of face mask indoors protects you from the coronavirus, but N95 and KN95 masks are most effective against infection, according to new research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency estimated that these high-quality masks reduce your chance of testing positive by 83 percent in indoor settings. Surgical masks perform fairly well, too, cutting your chance of infection by 66 percent, the CDC said. The odds for cloth masks were lower than that, but the findings weren’t statistically significant, according to the agency.

* The Biden Administration, seeking to fill a frustrating gap in COVID-19 testing coverage, announced on Thursday that people with Medicare will be able to get free over-the-counter tests much more easily in the coming weeks.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said Medicare will cover up to eight free tests per month, starting in early spring. The tests will be handed out at participating pharmacies and other locations. They’ll be available to people who have Medicare’s “Part B” outpatient benefit, which about 9 in 10 enrollees sign up for.

Last month, the administration directed private insurers to cover up to eight free tests a month for people on their plans. Officials said at the time they were still trying to figure out what to do about Medicare, which covers more than 60 million people, most of them age 65 or older and more vulnerable to severe illness from coronavirus infection. Medicare benefits are governed by arcane laws and regulations, and officials said Thursday this the first time the program has covered an over-the-counter test at no cost to recipients.

People with Medicare Advantage, a private insurance option that covers about 4 in 10 Medicare enrollees, will also have access to free COVID-19 tests through their plans, officials said.

* Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday he believes numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the Triad will continue declining. “I would think cases would decrease fairly rapidly for a while before reaching a (plateau) on the curve like we saw with delta,” Ohl said.

* Russia is reporting a record daily count of new coronavirus infections, a tenfold spike from a month ago as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads through the country. Although the number of infections has increased dramatically in recent weeks, the task force reported that daily deaths from COVID-19 are holding steady or marginally declining. Despite the soaring infections, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia’s top business association last week that authorities are not planning any lockdowns or other additional restrictions.