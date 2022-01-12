Five more COVID deaths this past week

There have been an additional five persons in Stokes County to die in the past week from COVID-19, according to the Stokes County Health Department.

Active cases and hospitalizations have also climbed steadily in the past week. As of Tuesday, when the Health office posted its latest statistics, there are 758 active cases and 29 people in the hospital thanks to the coronavirus. Those figures are up by 304 and 24, respectively, in a week’s time. Deaths climbed from 122 to 127.

The total number of lab-confirmed positive cases now stands at 8,568, up 456 in the past week.

Stokes County continues to offer a COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration waitlist. If you are wanting to be added to the list, call 336-593-2401 and you’ll be asked to leave your name, phone number, and date of birth. You will get a call back to schedule an appointment. (If you would rather email your information you can to covid19@co.stokes.nc.us.)

● COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States have reached a new record high, surpassing the previous peak from January 2021, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. There are 145,982 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — about twice as many than two weeks ago. There are nearly 24,000 ICU beds in use for COVID patients. During the Delta surge over the summer, hospitalizations peaked at about 104,000 on Sept. 1, 2021.

North Carolina reached a new record-high for patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday, hitting a level not seen for a year. The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,991 people in hospitals statewide, passing the mark set on Jan. 14, 2021, by one patient. In the past month, as the omicron variant has quickly spread throughout the state, North Carolina’s hospitals have seen their COVID-19 caseloads more than double.

● Data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows 24% of U.S. hospitals are reporting a “critical staffing shortage.” There were approximately 5,000 hospitals that reported data to HHS, and nearly 1,200 of those hospitals said they were experiencing a critical staffing shortage. The omicron variant continues to surge across the U.S., and experts warn it could threaten the country’s health care system.

More than 62% of the total U.S. population is fully vaccinated, the CDC reports. Of those who are fully vaccinated, 36% have received a booster shot.

The Triad’s three largest health care system leaders warned Monday their hospitals are at a critical stage in how effectively patients can be treated as the COVID-19 omicron variant spreads.

The chief executives of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. made a rare joint appeal Monday, asking people to follow vaccination and testing recommendations and urging the public not to seek COVID-19 testing in emergency departments. They emphasized the physical and emotional toll on the frontline medical workers nearly two years into the pandemic. “The new year has certainly brought new challenges just when we think (COVID) is going away,” Baptist chief executive Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag said.

● Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans. The Biden administration announced the change Monday as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations. Under the new policy, Americans will be able to either purchase home testing kits for free under their insurance or submit receipts for the tests for reimbursement, up to the monthly per-person limit. A family of four, for instance, could be reimbursed for up to 32 tests per month. PCR tests and rapid tests ordered or administered by a health provider will continue to be fully covered by insurance with no limit.

President Biden faced criticism over the holiday season for a shortage of at-home rapid tests amid the surge in cases from the more transmissible omicron variant. Now the administration is working to make COVID home tests more accessible, both by increasing supply and bringing down costs.