Saving a stranger’s life

DKMS workers at the event Chad Tucker was swabbed at back in the spring. Tucker smiles after the procedure to harvest his bone marrow at Brenner Children’s Hospital. Fox8 TV news host Chad Tucker in the waiting room before his surgery. Roe Roe in her doctor’s outfit with nurse Nancy at Brenner Children’s Hospital. Meredith Tucker snapped this selfie with the team of doctors who performed the bone marrow procedure. Meredith holds Chad’s hand while awaiting the procedure. The Tucker family: Roe Roe, Meredith, Carson Parry, Chad and Franklin Reeves.

When WGHP-Fox 8 News anchor Chad Tucker of King told his 5-year-old daughter Pearl Monroe, dubbed “Roe Roe,” that he was giving his bone marrow to a stranger, she said, “Oh, that’s cool” and went back to playing with her toys.

“That one I really had to explain to her, because she didn’t quite understand it. I explained it to her in the sense that someone had ‘sick bugs’ inside their bones that needed to be healthy, and that they were taking mine. She was just kind of like, ‘Neat. OK,’” Tucker recounted with a chuckle.

In early 2020, Tucker participated in a swabbing event to find bone marrow donors held by Keasha Rice, a teacher at Germanton Elementary School. She was one of the countless people who wanted to “do something” after Roe Roe’s diagnosis of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in November of 2019.

The event was held in Roe Roe’s honor through DKMS, an international nonprofit organization that aims to find a blood stem cell “match” for any person that has blood cancer.

Of the approximate 14,000 people each year who search for a perfect match, 70 percent of them must seek out a stranger from a registry, said Olivia Haddox of DKMS. Finding someone with a genetic likeness to another is already challenging, therefore, DKMS works to add as many people as possible to their registry, which is the world’s largest of its kind.

Individuals with mixed-race or diverse backgrounds continually make up a small portion of the donor group, and as 70 percent of registrants are white, 75 percent of people of color and multiracial people cannot find a match.

“I said yes to the event because (there are) so many kids that need healthy bone marrow,” Tucker said.

Although Roe Roe’s condition has required blood transfusions, she was fortunate enough not to need a bone marrow transplant.

“I had never thought about swabbing or anything,” Chad Tucker said. “I was there and I did it, and they said the chances of me getting called were 1%. That was in February or March of 2020. This past summer, they called me and said, ‘You’re a match.’ As a believer, I just thought, ‘(This is) a God thing.’”

On the DKMS website there is an unending amount of patient profiles and virtual donor drives, all in need of bone marrow or stem cells, some of them desperate pleas by parents to find matches for their young children. There are descriptions of lives put on hold by deadly illnesses – a pair of siblings diagnosed with leukemia one after the other, an 18-year-old boy whose cancer is returning from 2018, and a seven-month-old baby categorized as “an emergency transplant” who is not projected to live past age 3 if she doesn’t receive a match.

Last October, Tucker traveled to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem, the same hospital Roe Roe is undergoing treatment at, to have his healthy bone marrow extracted from his pelvis. (The other method requires the patient to take medicine to enhance their stem cells and sit through a waiting period before having the blood drawn from their arm.)

“I opted to do it the traditional way,” Tucker said of his experience. “I had never been sedated or put under. So I was all nervous about that, and then I thought, ‘If my daughter can do it, I can do it.’”

His “patient,” whom, as Tucker recalled, is a 41-year-old woman overseas, would be able to accept his bone marrow from that method of surgery. The DKMS system has permitted Tucker to access only limited information about her. Still, Tucker said he’s “ready to talk with her whenever she’s ready” and has written her a letter.

Tucker retold the moments leading up to the donation; the doctor introduced herself and made a statement that profoundly affected Tucker and his wife, Meredith.

“She said, ‘Well, I have a son, and when he was 3 or 4 years old, he had ALL leukemia.’ She said today he’s 27 years old, healthy and thriving. And then my wife and I just started crying.”

His recovery from the operation was quick; Tucker was back on the air the next day and described his pain as “like a deep bruise” – nothing Tylenol couldn’t help. He received an update shortly after that the patient had received his healthy bone marrow.

In contrast, some updates provided by DKMS are less optimistic. “You can read into it as they pass away, or… you just never know,” Tucker said, trailing off.

Another driving force behind Tucker’s decision to donate was not only his daughter, but the marginalization of children’s cancer. He acknowledged the losses that came before, leading to the development of childhood cancer treatment, and the medicine implemented in the 1960s that is still in use today.

Yet still, Tucker was unaware of “how little research” there is on childhood cancer. “I didn’t know that. In the ’60s, if my daughter was diagnosed, it would’ve been a death sentence,” he said. He also cited the popularization of the pink ribbon for breast cancer awareness and its heavy promotion versus childhood cancer.

His donation, among other pursuits, is a way to increase the public’s awareness surrounding childhood cancer.

Roe Roe is working on emerging victorious from her battle with leukemia while the family tries to keep “some sense of normalcy” among their “storm.” Two years into Roe Roe’s journey, with the end of her treatment peering around the corner, the little girl seems to have been built back up again. Her soft, flaxen hair has revealed itself once more on her tiny head, now chin-length.

Tucker said she is attending a COVID-safe school, supplementing the social skills “so important to develop” at this age.

As Tucker’s Instagram page illustrates, there are not days without pain, the trials of Roe Roe’s many appointments captured in a black-and-white filter.

Ultimately, Tucker stressed that individuals and families are in worse situations than theirs, like not having a life-saving match for their child’s bone marrow. He touted donation as an easy way to do one’s part in their struggles.

“I wouldn’t hesitate at all. It’s free, it doesn’t cost you anything, the only thing it does is cost a little bit of your time. It’s nothing unbearable. I’m serious.”

For more information about DKMS or to purchase a swab kit, visit dkms.org. To join the organization’s international bone marrow registry, visit https://www.dkms.org/get-involved/become-a-donor.

To learn more about Tucker and his family’s story, you can follow him at @chadtuckertv on Instagram, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/chadtucker.