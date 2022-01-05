454 active COVID cases reported this week

In its latest update of COVID-19 statistics on Tuesday, the Stokes County Health Department reported a whopping 454 active cases, up 103 from this time a week ago. Hospitalizations, however, had dropped by half from 10 to five.

Total confirmed cases during the pandemic topped 8,000 to 8,112 this week, with 323 new local cases reported in the past week. Deaths remain at 112.

The county’s Health Department also posted this reminded on its social media pages: “As school starts back we would like to express the importance of continuing to wear masks. The Stokes County Health Department does recommend along with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to continue wearing a mask while COVID numbers are continuing to rise. When teachers, staff, and students consistently and correctly wear a mask, they protect others as well as themselves. Consistent and correct mask use is especially important indoors and in crowded settings when physical distancing cannot be maintained. Indoors, mask use is recommended for all people including students, teachers, and staff in K-12 settings. Children under 2 years of age should not wear a mask. In general, people do not need to wear masks when outdoors. However, particularly in areas of substantial to high transmission, we recommend that people who are not fully vaccinated wear a mask in crowded outdoor settings or during activities that involve sustained close contact with other people who are not fully vaccinated. “

Several weeks ago the Stokes County Board of Education voted to make masks optional as schools return from the Christmas break this week.

● The U.S. is seeing a surge of COVID-19 infections across the country. People who are vaccinated are also testing positive. Experts say this is due to a few factors. The omicron variant is highly contagious. It is more likely to infect an individual, even if the person does not get seriously sick. This surge of cases is also coming around the holiday season. Louis Mansky, a virus researcher at the University of Minnesota, says some people may think the COVID-19 vaccines completely block infection. The initial two doses of Moderna and Pfizer, or one dose of J&J are good for protection against serious illness due to COVID-19, while the booster doses help to fend off infection. Health experts say those who are vaccinated and still get infected generally experience more mild symptoms. Doctors say their advice remains the same: Get vaccinated and boosted, and make sure you wear a mask when you’re indoors to help reduce your chance of infection.

As the omicron variant surges across the country, numerous school districts have shifted to remote learning for the first week of the year, while hospitals continue to be pushed to their limits. Hospitalizations are also on the rise, with 78% of the country’s ICU beds filled as of late last week, according to data from U.S. Health and Human Services.

● As North Carolina hits record high COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to the omicron variant, Gov. Roy Cooper repeated his calls for people to get vaccinated, including booster shots, and to wear masks. “As we close in on two years dealing with COVID-19, I know many of you are weary and frustrated,” he said. But, he said, people have to keep doing what works to get the virus to the “endemic stage,” Cooper said. “We will have to learn how to live with it, and continue to keep kids in schools and businesses open, and government operations running effectively and efficiently,” Cooper reported at a COVID briefing on Tuesday in Raleigh. He also said that testing supply should increase in the next few weeks to accommodate the recent demand for tests.

● At least 1,742,844 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 19,494 have died since March 2020, according to health officials. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 10,276 new COVID-19 cases. At least 3,008 people were reported hospitalized Tuesday with COVID, up from 2,728 the day before, health officials said. As of Jan. 2, the latest date with available information, 29.7% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate. Roughly 74% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 69% have been fully vaccinated.