Two more local COVID deaths this week

Two more Stokes County residents have died of COVID-19 between Sunday and Tuesday, the Stokes County Health Department has reported. There have been 181 new positive lab-confirmed cases in the past week, according to the latest figures, updated by the department Tuesday night.

The number of total cases since the pandemic began is 7,735 in the county, with 7,306 recovered cases.

Health officials say the highly transmissible Omicron variant is likely to cause a winter surge in coronavirus cases across the state and county.

The were 297 active cases reported Tuesday, which is down eight over the past week, while there are 10 people hospitalized, which is up for over last week. Active cases hit a week-long high of 327 on Christmas Eve.

The U.S. is averaging 267,000 daily coronavirus cases, a record as two highly contagious variants converge and threaten to overwhelm hospitals.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that the Omicron variant now accounts for roughly 59 percent of all COVID cases in the United States, a significant decrease from the agency’s previous estimate. The update shows how hard it is to track the fast-spreading variant in real time and how poorly the agency has communicated its uncertainty, experts said.

North Carolina’s COVID positive test rate hit a record high Sunday, the latest available data, of 21.9%, as new cases continue to increase due to holiday gatherings and the highly contagious omicron variant, many public health officials suspect. The previous high was 17.1% on Jan. 4. Over the last six days, North Carolina has reported more than 32,000 new COVID-19 cases. The six days prior, the state reported just over 22,300 new cases.

● U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop. The decision also was driven by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, propelled by the omicron variant.

Early research suggests omicron may cause milder illnesses than earlier versions of the coronavirus. But the sheer number of people becoming infected — and therefore having to isolate or quarantine — threatens to crush the ability of hospitals, airlines and other businesses to stay open, experts say.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the country is about to see a lot of omicron cases. “Not all of those cases are going to be severe. In fact many are going to be asymptomatic,” she said. “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science.”

President Biden on Monday said the next step in combating the pandemic needs to start with the states. “Look, there is no federal solution,” he said after joining a call with the National Governors Association. “This gets solved at the state level.” He noted that the administration had mobilized military medical workers and federal emergency crews to help in states with high infection rates. “If you need something, we’re going to have your back in any way we can,” Biden said.

● According to data from 43 cases of U.S. COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control found general symptoms including cough, fatigue, congestion and runny nose. In comparison, the CDC says the most common symptoms of COVID are fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle/body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

● Flight cancellations that disrupted Christmas travel stretched into this week as airlines called off more than 1,000 U.S. flights on Monday because crews were sick with COVID-19 during one of the year’s busiest travel periods, and storm fronts added to the havoc.

● Nationwide, pediatric COVID hospitalizations are up 35% in just the past week. The highly transmissible omicron variant is teaming up with the busy holiday season to infect more children across the United States than ever before, and children’s hospitals are bracing for it to get even worse.

● If you lost a loved one to COVID-19, you can apply for some financial assistance to cover funeral costs, including cremation, burial plots, officiant services and caskets. To be eligible for the government aid, the death must have occurred after Jan. 20, and be attributed directly or indirectly to COVID-19 on a death certificate, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

● COVID is affecting the world of sports. The Arizona Bowl was canceled on Monday after Boise State pulled out and shut down all team activities due to COVID issues. It becomes the fourth bowl canceled this season after the Hawaii, Fenway and Military bowls. College basketball also will have a notably lighter schedule this week after the pandemic caused numerous games to get canceled or postponed. The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday it were scrapping three games scheduled to take place over the next several days. That included No. 2 Duke’s game at Clemson and Virginia Tech at North Carolina, both on Wednesday night.

And Carolina Panthers’ coach Matt Rhule said the whole team was sent home Monday after several tests came back positive.

Meanwhile China plunged Xi’an, a city of 13 million people, into lockdown to stamp out an increase in coronavirus infections, as the country doubles down on its “zero tolerance” policy just weeks before it is set to host the Winter Olympics. Though the latest outbreak is 620 miles southwest of the Olympic host city of Beijing, any sign that the pandemic might be worsening in China will raise questions about whether and how it will manage to welcome thousands of athletes, officials and journalists when the Games open on Feb. 4.

● The U.S. flu season has arrived on schedule after taking a year off, with flu hospitalizations rising and two child deaths reported. Last year’s flu season was the lowest on record, likely because COVID measures — school closures, distancing, masks and canceled travel — prevented the spread of influenza.