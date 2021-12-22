Local COVID cases show new spike

In its latest COVID-19 numbers, updated Tuesday, the Stokes County Health Department reported 258 new positive cases in the past week. There have been a total of 7,554 local cases since the pandemic began, with 7,123 recoveries. There are 305 active cases in the county, up by 80 over last week, with six hospitalized. There was one additional death this week, raising the total deaths to 120.

● In a major tonal shift from six days ago, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials on Monday issued their strongest public health warning yet heading into the holidays, saying they anticipate the omicron variant of COVID-19 will soon severely strain hospitals, become the dominant variant and lead to the highest daily case counts since the pandemic first hit the state in March 2020. As officials brace for Omicron to represent the majority of new cases by mid-January, Cooper and his outgoing and incoming health secretaries, Mandy Cohen and Kody Kinsley, unveiled plans to bolster free at-home testing and issue clearer — but unenforceable — guidelines.

While Cohen described the situation as “a moment to act,” she and Cooper on Monday declined to reimpose any statewide mandates or use financial perks to encourage residents to get a third dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Earlier this year, Cooper’s administration used such incentives to persuade North Carolinians to get their first shots.

“We are not at the point of any of those statewide requirements at this time,” Cooper said. “The message is strong and clear.” In place of mandates, North Carolina officials are hoping additional testing resources and a strong informational campaign appealing to the roughly 62% of vaccinated individuals who have not yet come in for a third shot will suffice.

State health officials are encouraging everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and also receive a booster shot. They also say people should get a COVID-19 test before gathering for the holidays. Kinsley says people can go to ncdhhs/gov/gettested to find where to get tested.

● The Omicron variant could drive COVID-19 case numbers higher than ever before, according to data posted on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website this week. “Current increases in omicron cases are likely to lead to a national surge in the coming weeks with peak daily numbers of new infections that could exceed previous peaks,” the CDC said. Cases reached their highest levels in January 2021, when seven-day averages surpassed 250,000 new cases per day. Dr. Francis Collins, former director for the National Institutes of Health, predicts that “we might see hundreds of thousands of cases every day — maybe even a million cases in a day from omicron.”

● A surge in coronavirus cases in the U.S. is seriously altering previously promising holiday plans for many Americans. As many people travel for Christmas, health officials and state leaders issued serious warnings about the coronavirus as the U.S. experienced record new infections. Over the weekend, sporting events and live theater announced postponements or outright cancellations because of infections among athletes and staff, as well as cast and crew members.

● Companies of all sizes are rethinking their plans to send workers back to the office as the new Omicron variant adds another layer of uncertainty. Google and Ford are among those once again delaying their return-to-office plans, while other businesses whose employees have already returned are considering adding extra precautions like requiring masks. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, and ridesharing company Lyft separately announced recently that they’re letting workers delay their return when offices fully reopen early next year. Meta still plans to open its headquarters at the end of January but will allow workers to delay their return as late as June. Lyft says it won’t require workers to come back to its offices for all of next year, though they will fully reopen as planned in February.

● President Biden announced the government will provide 500 million free rapid home-testing kits, increase support for hospitals under strain and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts. On Tuesday, Biden detailed major changes to his COVID-19 winter plan, his hand forced by the fast-spreading variant, whose properties are not yet fully understood by scientists. Yet his message was clear that the winter holidays could be close to normal for the vaccinated while potentially dangerous for the unvaccinated. His pleas are not political, Biden emphasized. He noted that former President Donald Trump has gotten his booster shot, and he said it’s Americans’ “patriotic duty” to get vaccinated.

Trump supporters booed when the former president revealed that he’d received a booster shot on Sunday. A largely unmasked crowd at the American Airlines Center in Dallas – the final stop of Bill O’Reilly’s “History Tour” with the former president — vocally pushed back at the news. During the appearance, Trump touted his implementation of Operation Warp Speed, the public-private partnership brokered last May to expedite the development, production, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. When O’Reilly asked him if he’d received a booster, Trump responded, “Yes,” after which the crowd began to boo. “Don’t, don’t, don’t,” Trump said in response.