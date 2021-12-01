Local COVID numbers up slightly

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the director of the state’s Department of Health and Human Services, announced Monday that she is stepping down effective Dec. 31.

Most likely due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the COVID numbers in Stokes County have showed a slight bump upward this week. On Monday’s update from the county Health Department, there were 126 active cases and six hospitalizations, up from 102 and three, respectively, from last week.

The total number of positive cases in the county is approaching 7,000, with 6,907 lab-confirmed cases and 6,657. There were 94 new cases in the past week.

There was also one additional death this week, bringing the local pandemic total to 118.

The CDC is reporting that 52% of Stokes County residents have gotten at least one does of the vaccine.

Everyone ages 18+ is now eligible for a COVID-19 booster. If you got an mRNA vaccine, either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, you may get a booster dose six months after you’re fully vaccinated. If you got a one-dose vaccine, Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen, you may get a booster dose two months after you’re fully vaccinated.

The Stokes County Health Department continues to offer $100 gift cards as incentives for first-time doses of any of the vaccines.

● CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Tuesday endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) expanded recommendations for booster shots to include all adults ages 18 years and older who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least six months after their second dose.

“Today, CDC is strengthening its recommendation on booster doses for individuals who are 18 years and older,” Walensky said. “The recent emergence of the Omicron variant further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boosters, and prevention efforts needed to protect against COVID-19,” she added.

The CDC continues to encourage the 47 million adults who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves, their families, loved ones and communities. We also strongly encourage those who were already eligible ­– older populations and individuals with underlying medical conditions ­– to get boosted before the holidays.

Anyone can find available vaccines near them at vaccines.gov and can consult their health care provider or local pharmacist if they have questions about vaccines or boosters.

● Dr. Mandy Cohen, the secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services who quickly became the public face of North Carolina’s response to COVID-19, is stepping down. Cohen will leave at the end of the year, a source familiar with the situation said.

Before COVID-19, most North Carolinians wouldn’t have recognized Cohen on the street. But when the first cases were reported in the state early last year, Cohen began leading press conferences with Gov. Roy Cooper, and she became one of the most recognizable faces of the pandemic in the state. In the very beginning, she advocated for the first N.C. patients diagnosed with COVID-19, calling bullying unacceptable. When masks became the norm and requirements began to take effect, she reminded North Carolinians week after week to practice social distancing and cover their faces. More recently, she’s led the effort to provide information on the importance of COVID-19 vaccines and distribute them across the state.

State Senate Leader Phil Berger of Rockingham County issued this statement about Cohen on Tuesday: “Secretary Cohen’s leadership throughout her tenure at the DHHS has helped our state navigate turbulent times. She made herself available to legislators to answer questions and kept us informed about issues facing the department. I want to thank her for her service to the state and wish her well in her future endeavors.”

Cooper appointed Cohen to her leadership role within the NCDHHS in January 2017. Her team oversees the state’s operational response to COVID-19, including hospital surge capacity, testing capacity, tracing capacity and PPE availability.

Cohen, an internal medicine physician, graduated from Cornell University and received her medical degree from Yale School of Medicine. She obtained a Master’s in Public Health from the Harvard School of Public Health. Before working for the state, she was the Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Staff at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Kody Kinsley, who serves as the Chief Deputy Secretary for Health at the NCDHHS, will step into the position on Jan. 1. Kinsley currently serves as operations lead for the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

● The World Health Organization designated the new variant that first emerged in South Africa, known as “Omicron,” as a variant of concern on Nov. 26. There are thousands of COVID variants, but the WHO team designates only certain ones as “variants of concern.” Omicron has sparked major concern because of its sheer amount of mutations. While scientists cannot predict how infectious a virus is based on mutations alone, some of the Omicron mutations look like they could affect transmissibility, and others suggest the virus could excel at evading human antibodies.

“If omicron is one more wake-up call, then let’s wake up,” Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, said Sunday. “And come on America, you can do this. These vaccines are safe, they’re effective — people have been using them for more than a year, 200 million people plus have gotten injected, these are something you want for yourself, your family, your community.”

President Biden said the new Omicron coronavirus variant is “a cause for concern, not a cause for panic,” as federal health officials brace for the first cases of the new variant to be detected in the U.S.

● A panel of U.S. health advisers on Tuesday narrowly backed the benefits of a closely watched COVID-19 pill from Merck, setting the stage for a likely authorization of the first drug that Americans could take at home to treat the virus. A Food and Drug Administration panel voted 13-10 that the drug’s benefits outweigh its risks, including potential birth defects if used during pregnancy.

The group’s recommendation came after hours of debate about the drug’s modest benefits and potential safety issues. Experts backing the treatment stressed it should not be used by pregnant women and called on FDA to recommend extra precautions, including pregnancy tests for women before using the drug.