County’s COVID infection rate is still very high

Stokes County continues to have one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina at 11.3%, trailing only Alleghany County’s 14.6%. The state rate for positive tests is currently 7.8%; the goal should be to lower than 5%, according to state and CDC guidelines.

By contrast, Forsyth and Guilford counties have rates of 4.7% and 3.7%, respectively.

The county’s rate of vaccination stands at 44% fully vaccinated, and 47% with at least one dose. Roughly 72% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 68% have been fully vaccinated.

The county’s Health Department also posted on its social media accounts that “starting Wednesday we will begin offering $100 gift cards for first dose vaccines. This will be for individuals 18+ for first doses only. Please call 336-593-2401 and leave a message for an appointment.

Heath Director Tammy Martin said that her department has begun vaccinating children between the ages of 5 and 11. Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control authorized the administration of Pfizer’s vaccine to children.

As of Monday, when statistics were updated, there have been two additional deaths in the county during the past week.

Active cases stand at 119, down one in the past week, with four persons in the hospital.

The total number of positive cases is now at 6,709, with 6,469 recoveries. There were 97 new cases reported this week.

Across North Carolina, there have been 1.51 million COVID-19 cases and 18,437 deaths since the pandemic began.

● The North Carolina state budget released Monday includes a fund for COVID-affected businesses and allows schools to receive funding at pre-pandemic levels, among other proposals. The budget calls for school districts to receive funding for the number of students they had before the pandemic. The budget also calls for creating a $500 million fund to “disperse one-time grants to businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the hospitality and entertainment sectors with priority to businesses who have not previously received an award,” The N&O reported.

● Pfizer said Tuesday it is asking U.S. regulators to authorize its experimental pill for COVID-19, setting the stage for a likely launch of the promising therapy in the coming weeks. The company’s filing comes as new infections are rising once again, driven mainly by hot spots in states where colder weather is driving more Americans indoors.

It is one of a handful of pills that have recently been shown to significantly cut hospitalizations and deaths among people infected with COVID-19. If authorized by the Food and Drug Administration it could be a major step toward managing the pandemic and returning to normal, offering an easy, effective way for patients people to treat themselves at home.

● Pfizer also asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older, a step that comes amid concern about increased spread of the coronavirus with holiday travel and gatherings. Older Americans and other groups particularly vulnerable to the virus have had access to a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine since September. But the Food and Drug Administration has said it would move quickly to expand boosters to younger ages if warranted. While all three vaccines used in the U.S. continue to offer strong protection against severe COVID-19 illness and death, the shots’ effectiveness against milder infection can wane over time.

● Department of Health and Human Services Director Dr. Mandy Cohen urged Wednesday to get their young children vaccinated, seeking to assure parents that the vaccine now available for kids is safe and doesn’t lead to any “serious side effects.” She said the vaccination drive for younger kids is in its early days and would ramp up. The DHHS is also setting up nine family COVID vaccination centers in historically underserved communities across the state that will offer doses to people of all ages, including children ages 5 to 11, as well as booster shots of all three vaccines.